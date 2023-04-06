Waldo County Closed Cases Apr 6, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Crime, Courts, Fire The following cases were closed at the Waldo County Courthouse between March 24-31. Photo by Jim Leonard Photo by Jim Leonard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Waldo County Closed CasesBELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County criminal courts between March 24 and March 31, 2023:Heather L. Davis, 43, Brooklin, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, $400 fine; unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, $400 fine; unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, $400 fine — $400 suspended; unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, $400 fine — $400 suspended.Donald H. Resh Jr., 47, Gouldsboro, unlawful possession of heroin (priors), $400 fine — $400 suspended, 95 days in jail; violating conditions of release, 95 days in jail.Darren R. Pelletier, 32, Burnham, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (priors), 18 months in jail, $90 restitution; aggravated criminal mischief, 18 months in jail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Waldo County Courthouse Court Courts Closed Cases Courhouse Cases Criminal Recommended for you Digital Edition Republican Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Biz Offers Opening late Thursday and Friday! Spring Hop is coming May 6th! Bonnie’s Place is all Maine Made Spring Hop May 6th! Pot O’ Gold 50/50 Raffle For Habitat More Biz Offers Local Events Biz Briefs Anna Moorman Recognized by Anthem for Medicare Sales Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty Ranked Among the Top 500 Real Estate Agencies in the United States Used Equipment Update: Week Ending March Of March 31st, 2023 Breakwater Design & Build Inc, Introducing Home Elevators! Thomaston Place Announces ‘Panache’ Online Auction More Biz Briefs E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists