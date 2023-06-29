BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County criminal courts from June 9 through June 22, 2023:
Edward R. Mylan III, 43, Hartland, operating meth laboratory, 18 months in jail, probation partially revoked.
Paul E. Badger Jr., 27, Bangor, unlawful sexual contact, dismissed; unlawful sexual touching, 364 days in jail with all but six months suspended, one year probation.
Brendon Roberts, 34, Swanville, domestic violence terrorizing, 28 days in jail.
Jason Kenney, 49, Orland, operating while license is suspended or revoked (prior), $500 fine; operating a vehicle without a license, $150 fine — $150 suspended; fish for or take shellfish from a closed area, $300 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine — $250 suspended; violating conditions of release, $250 fine — $250 suspended.
Danielle L. Creasy, 37, Fairfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, six months in jail — all suspended, probation for two years, $7,787.79 in restitution.
Raymond A. Miner III, 36, Bangor, illegal possession of a firearm, $500 fine.
Karen M. Walton, 56, Appleton, operating under the influence (alcohol) (injury or death priors), three years in jail, probation revoked; operating under the influence (alcohol) (injury or death priors), $2,500 fine, six years in jail, license suspended for 10 years; driving to endanger, $575 fine, license suspended 30 days; operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine; refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, six months in jail.
Bradley Gerry, 55, Pittsfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 10 days in jail, probation partially revoked, probation continued; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 10 days in jail.
Sheldon Lee Snell, 52, Indian Island, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, $500 restitution, unconditional discharge.
Natasha Curtis, 40, Bangor, operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine; violating conditions of release, 48 hours in jail.
Richard Gainer, 37, Searsport, violating conditions of release, 48 hours in jail.
Daniel Lapointe, 63, Knox, operating under the influence (alcohol), dismissed; driving to endanger, $575 fine, license suspended 30 days.
Ashley Poulin, 23, Cherryville, N.C., operating under the influence (alcohol), $500 fine, license suspended 150 days.
Cyrella M. Noble, 47, Searsport, hindering apprehension or prosecution, 60 days in jail.
Natasha N. Beckett, 33, Knox, operating under the influence (alcohol) (prior), $700 fine, 30 days in jail, license suspended three years, registration suspended.
Adam Smith, 38, Thorndike, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place, dismissed.
Scott A. Truax, 43, Burnham, operating under the influence (no test), $600 fine, six days in jail, license suspended 150 days.
Elizabeth Andrew Lane, 62, Northport, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident, dismissed.
Ricky L. Seekins, 51, Brooks, operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed.
Joseph E. Carter, 41, Unity, operating after registration suspended, dismissed.
Jonathan D. Marr, 39, Bangor, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, $300 fine, $109.31 restitution.
Joshua Chase, 37, Pittsfield, operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed.
Richard A. Spearing, 69, Winterport, disposing of lighting material, $100 fine.
Corey Spear, 22, Hope, engaging in recycling without license, $250 fine.
Lyle Hanson, 33, Northport, violating conditions of release, 48 hours in jail.
Russell J. Stackhouse III, 66, Winterport, unlawful use of migratory game birds — transport, $100 fine.
Corey Boruff, 30, Morristown, Tenn., violating protection from abuse order, 48 hours in jail.
Philip J. Dulude, 54, Swanville, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, 48 hours in jail.