WALDO COUNTY
closed casesBELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County criminal courts between Aug. 14 and Aug. 24, 2023:
Richard J. Stoner Jr., 44, South China, operating after habitual offender revocation, $500 fine, 30 days in jail.
Ashleigh M. Gibbs, 33, Brooks, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug, two years in jail, probation partially revoked; unlawful possession of schedule drugs, $400 fine, $400 suspended, nine months in jail; violating conditions of release, 30 days in jail; refusal to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, 30 days in jail.
Carlton Elliot, 34, Augusta, violating protection from abuse order, six months in jail, probation partially revoked.
Richard Westin, 78, Deer Isle, domestic violence assault, dismissed.
Darlene Lynn Peabody, 51, Jackson, operating after habitual offender revocation (priors), dismissed; failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, dismissed; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, $250 fine.
Tyler J. Damon, 31, Stockton Springs, violating protection orders (priors), one year in jail with all but 90 days suspended, probation for two years.
Max McFarland, 33, Searsport, operating under the influence (alcohol), $500 fine, license suspended 150 days.
Crystal Philbrook, 42, Warren, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, dismissed; aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, dismissed; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, $400 fine, $400 suspended, six years in jail with all but two years suspended, probation for three years, restitution in the amount of $5,320; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, nine months in jail, restitution in the amount of $820; forgery, nine months in jail; violating conditions of release, 60 days in jail; violating conditions of release, 60 days in jail; operating while license suspended or revoked, $500 fine, $500 suspended; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, two years in jail; violating conditions of release, dismissed; unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, dismissed; violating conditions of release, 30 days in jail.
Robert Jerome, 44, Buxton, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, dismissed; theft by unauthorized use of property, dismissed.
Douglas Noble Sr., 55, Searsport, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, dismissed; tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, six months in jail; aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs, $400 fine, eight years in jail with all but two years suspended, probation for three years, restitution in the amount of $1,625.
Carl S. Turcotte, 52, Bradley, domestic violence assault, probation continued; operating vehicle without a license, $150 fine.
Jeffrey Nathan Rancourt, 25, Waterville, criminal threatening, dismissed.
Kevin Turgeon, 21, Orono, assault, $300 fine.
Crystal Sky Marie Sweetland, 24, Belfast, operating vehicle without a license, $500 fine; operating vehicle without a license, $500 fine, $500 suspended.
Tyler Ellsworth, 24, Swanville, domestic violence assault (priors), one year and 122 days in jail, probation revoked.
Clara Malmstrom, 47, Searsport, operating under the influence (alcohol) (one prior), 230 days in jail, probation partially revoked.
Andra L. Merrifield, 39, Searsport, operating under the influence (drug or combination), $600 fine, six days in jail, license suspended 150 days.
Marty A. Ashworth, 50, Prospect, operating after habitual offender revocation (prior), $1,000 fine, nine months in jail; operating after habitual offender revocation (prior), $1,000 fine, $1,000 suspended, nine months in jail; violating conditions of release, 10 days in jail.
John Ronayne, 19, Belfast, disorderly conduct, fighting, 30 days in jail; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 30 days in jail; violating conditions of release, dismissed, violating conditions of release, 30 days in jail; violating conditions of release, dismissed.
Billy Ray Denman, 31, Warren, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, dismissed; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, $400 fine, nine months in jail.
Jason Taylor, criminal trespass, two days in jail; violating conditions of release, two days in jail.
Dakota Dugas, 18, Bradford, discharge firearm or crossbow near dwelling, dismissed.
Samantha A. Stanley, 33, Union, violating conditions of release, $200 fine.
Brian W. Knight, 49, Freedom, domestic violence assault, six months in jail; fail to comply sex offender registry (first offense), 60 days in jail; domestic violence assault, dismissed; violating conditions of release, dismissed; domestic violence assault, six months in jail, refusal to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, dismissed; tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, dismissed; violating conditions of release, 30 days in jail.
Roger Tripp Jr., 49, Swanville, operating after habitual offender revocation, $500 fine, 30 days in jail.
Christopher D. Leonard, 56, Palermo, reckless conduct, 18 months in jail, all suspended, probation for two years.
Anthony Hybers, 30, Belfast, operating under the influence (alcohol) (prior), $700 fine, six months in jail with all but seven days suspended, probation for one year, license suspended three years.
Nickolas Gauge Philbrick, 27, Frankfort, domestic violence assault (priors), dismissed; domestic violence assault, dismissed.
Edwin P. Pendleton, 56, Islesboro, operating under the influence (alcohol), dismissed.
Kimberly Shahan, 32, Etna, failure to make oral or written accident report, dismissed.
Asa W. Robbins, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, $250 fine.
Jesse Dodge, 42, Swanville, failing to extinguish fire, $150 fine, restitution in the amount of $725.
Andrew F. Riposta, 39, Stockton Springs, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, $200 fine, restitution in the amount of $6,276.
Heather Gallant Merry, 42, Belfast, criminal trespass, $150 fine.
Samantha Jean Reed, 33, Burnham, operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed.
Sawyer W. Hewson, 20, Waldoboro, violating conditions of release, dismissed.
Rachel Bernard, 38, Howland, unlawful possession of schedule drug, $400 fine, $400 suspended, 10 days in jail.
Terry J. Boivin, 58, Morrill, burning without a permit, $300 fine.
Collin P. Burns, 34, Camden, fishing without a valid license, $100 fine.
Edwin D. Johnson, 25, Belfast burning prohibited material, $150 fine.
Sierra Boulter, 22, Knox, assault, $300 fine, $300 suspended.
Jennifer Burch, 45, Belfast, assault, $300 fine.
Carl J. Kosmo, 72, Northport, out of door burning violation, $100 fine.
Lawrence Sequeria, 56, Burnham, failure to comply with sex offender registry (first offense), 30 days in jail.
Shelby Heritage, 49, Jackson, keeping dangerous dog, dismissed.
Brandy L. Kimball, 39, Freedom, keeping dangerous dog, dismissed.
Debra Cushman, 53, Belmont, allowing dog to be at large, $50 fine.
Christie L. Mitchell, 48, Troy, disposal of trash along land bordering another, $100 fine.