BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County criminal courts between Aug. 28 and Sept. 7, 2023:
Jeremiah W. Chauvin, 45, Knox, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug, three years in jail, probation revoked; aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, $400 fine, four years in jail; aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, $400 fine, $400 suspended, four years in jail.
Meisha Rice, 41, Belfast, criminal mischief, dismissed; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, dismissed; violating conditions of release, unconditional discharge; operating while license is suspended or revoked, dismissed; violating conditions of release, dismissed; violating conditions of release, dismissed; attaching false plates, dismissed; operating while license is suspended or revoked (priors), dismissed; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, dismissed; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, dismissed; violating conditions of release, unconditional discharge; violating conditions of release, dismissed; violating conditions of release, dismissed.
Ross C. Liberty, 30, Fairfield, burglary, 90 days in jail, probation partially revoked, probation continued.
Seth C. Hopkins, 32, Hudson, discharge firearm or crossbow near dwelling, $300 fine.
Scott Alan Schaeffer, 29, Warren, eluding an officer, dismissed; driving to endanger, dismissed; motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, $250 fine; refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, dismissed.
Jeffrey W. Rumney, 56, Belfast, operating under the influence (alcohol) (prior), probation partially revoked, probation continued, no sentence imposed.
Samantha Buchanan, 33, Belfast operating after registration suspended, dismissed.
John Ronayne, 29, Belfast, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, dismissed; domestic violence assault, dismissed.
Nicholas Michael Parlin, 29, Belfast, gross sexual assault, dismissed.
Aaron Drew, 25, Knox, burglary, six months in jail; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, six months in jail; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 30 days in jail; burglary, four years in jail with all but six months suspended, probation of two years, $1,000 restitution; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, six months in jail, $1,000 restitution; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 30 days in jail; eluding an officer, six months in jail; driving to endanger, dismissed; violating conditions of release, 30 days in jail.
John James Ronayne II, 51, Wells, operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine; failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, $100 fine.
Ashley R. Wilber, 39, Orrington, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, $400 fine, 10 years in jail with all but four years suspended, probation of three years; aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, dismissed; aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, dismissed; illegal possession of a firearm, six months in jail; violating conditions of release, 90 days in jail; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, dismissed; criminal forfeiture of property, forfeited; criminal forfeiture of property, forfeited; criminal forfeiture of property, forfeited; criminal forfeiture of property, forfeited.
Carl Burch, 51, Waldo, aggravated assault, dismissed; domestic violence assault, dismissed; assault, $500 fine.
Jeffrey Harvey, 62, Jackson, violating conditions of release, 90 days in jail.
Tyler Hudson, 32, Vassalboro, violating protection from abuse order, 48 hours in jail.
Mary Fitts, 73, Monroe, operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine
Brett S. MacDonald, 63, Searsport, operating vehicle without a license, $150 fine.
Kim Peak, 63, Waldo, attaching false plates, dismissed.
Mona L. Tedesco, 60, Unity, permit attachment of false plates, dismissed.
Paul R. Pomerleau, 53, Jay, vehicle recycling, $500 fine; engaging in recycling without a license, $500 fine, $500 suspended; vehicle recycling, $500 fine, $500 suspended.
Pamela Robinson, 38, Rockland, attaching false plates, $150 fine.
Corey Deschamps, 22, Belfast, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, $200 fine, restitution of $61.97.
Olivia E. Carpentier, 27, Winterport, criminal trespass, $200 fine.
Michael Haskins, 30, Morrill, burn without permit, $100 fine.
Tyler Alan Inman, 35, Frankfort, failing to make oral or written accident report, $150 fine.
Tony H. Bates, 51, Belfast, violating conditions of release, 48 hours in jail.
Patrick Bailey, 20, Belfast, operating ATV on public way, $100 fine.
Ryan W. St. Clair, 29, Liberty, violating personal watercraft requirements, $100 fine.