Crime, Courts, Fire

Waldo Judicial Center

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County criminal courts between Aug. 28 and Sept. 7, 2023:

Jeremiah W. Chauvin, 45, Knox, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug, three years in jail, probation revoked; aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, $400 fine, four years in jail; aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, $400 fine, $400 suspended, four years in jail.