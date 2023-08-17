BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County criminal courts between July 31 and Aug. 10, 2023:
Jacob T. Connors Graffam, 39, Limestone, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, dismissed; operating under the influence (drug or combo) (prior), dismissed; unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, $1,000 fine.
Jacob Whitcomb, 40, Monroe, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, $400 fine, $400 suspended, two years in jail, all suspended, probation for two years; forfeiture of property; violating conditions of release, $500 fine, $500 suspended; violating conditions of release, $500 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine, $250 suspended.
Anthony Knight, 57, Belfast, aggravated criminal mischief, nine months in jail, probation revoked; attaching false plates, dismissed; violating conditions of release, dismissed; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, $400 fine, nine months in jail, forfeiture of property.
Steven L. Farrington, 48, Prospect, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, $400 fine, two years in jail with all but 18 days suspended, probation for two years.
Hector Bohan, 33, Swanville, operating under the influence (drugs or combo), injury or death prior, two years and three months in jail, probation revoked; aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, $400 fine, $400 suspended, 10 years in jail with all but four years suspended, probation three years; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, dismissed; assault, $300 fine, $300 suspended, one year in jail; refusal to submit to arrest or detention, refusal to stop, six months in jail; violating conditions of release, six months in jail; operating while license is suspended or revoked (OUI prior), $2,000 fine, 60 days in jail, license suspended one year; domestic violence assault, four years in jail; domestic violence terrorizing, six months in jail; obstructing report of crime, dismissed; criminal mischief, dismissed; unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, $400 fine, $400 suspended, six months in jail; violating conditions of release, six months in jail.
Katreena M. Ellsmore, 42, Searsport, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, $400 fine, two years in jail with all but 30 days suspended, probation for two years.
Marissa Melton, 31, Winterport, domestic violence assault (priors), dismissed; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, seven days in jail; violating conditions of release, 48 hours in jail; aggravated criminal mischief, three years in jail with all but 66 days suspended, probation for two years, $4,000 restitution; cruelty to animals, dismissed; violating conditions of release, 30 days in jail; violating conditions of release, $100 fine, $100 suspended; operating while license is suspended or revoked, $250 fine.
Mary M. Sczepaniak, 45, Belfast, criminal mischief, dismissed; refusal to submit to arrest or detention, failure to stop, dismissed.
Kent A. Wyman II, 35, Stockton Springs, domestic violence assault, dismissed; violating conditions of release, dismissed; harassment by telephone, dismissed.
Collin P. Burns, 34, Camden, fishing without a valid license, $100 fine.