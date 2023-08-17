Crime, Courts, Fire

rj.waldojudicialcenterclosedcases.JPG

The following cases were closed in Waldo County criminal courts between July 31 and August 10, 2023:

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County criminal courts between July 31 and Aug. 10, 2023:

Jacob T. Connors Graffam, 39, Limestone, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, dismissed; operating under the influence (drug or combo) (prior), dismissed; unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, $1,000 fine.