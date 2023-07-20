Waldo County closed cases Jul 20, 2023 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Crime, Courts, Fire Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County criminal courts between July 3 and July 17, 2023:Benjamin F. Spencer, 56, Swanville, terrorizing, dismissed.Brendon Roberts, 34. Swanville, domestic violence assault, dismissed.Cassidy A. Clark, 22, Unity, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, dismissed.Wayne R. Sanborn, 54, Searsport, operating under the influence (alcohol), dismissed; driving to endanger, $575 fine, license suspended 30 days.James R. Durand, 32, Brooks, failing to report, five days in jail.Jeffrey R. Fries, 35, Searsmont, aggravated assault, dismissed; criminal trespass, $500 fine; criminal threatening, dismissed.Corey Main, 48, Belfast, assault, $300 fine, 10 days in jail.Adam Snodgrass, 27, Belfast, criminal trespass, dismissed; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, dismissed; violating conditions of release, seven days in jail.Brandon L. Brasslett, 23, Frankfort, night hunting, dismissed; use artificial light to illuminate wild animals, $1,000 fine.Vernal J. Hood, 38, Searsmont, falsifying physical evidence, $200 fine; failing to make oral or written accident report, dismissed.Joseph Harris, 44, Camden, violating protection from abuse order, $500 fine.David W. Flynn, 53, Waterville, failing to produce permit, $50 fine. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Waldo County Closed Cases Recommended for you Biz Briefs Summer’s Grandeur Coming to Thomaston Place Auction Galleries – Aug. 25-27 Come see us at the Maine Boat & Home Show August 11 – 13, 2023 Recent promotion announced at First National Bank Sea Story Slam! Submit your story, real or fictional, for the Strand’s SEA-LEBRATION Aug. 11 Art Drives Splendid Results at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries on July 7, 8 & 9 More Biz Briefs Digital Edition Republican Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Biz Offers 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA (1954) Aug. 11 at the Strand Theatre’s Sea Story Sea-lebration! Maine Made is all we do! Treasures off the beaten path… Emmy-winning doc ANONYMOUS SISTER about the opioid epidemic at the Strand – Monday, July 17 at 7pm w/Q&A and more! Bonnie’s Place, a perfect little gift shop! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists