BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County criminal courts between May 6 and 12, 2023:
Scott F. Mosher, 55, Waldo, theft by receiving stolen property, dismissed; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, unconditional discharge.
Trevor Cannell, 28, Belfast, terrorizing, dismissed; assault, $300 fine.
Joey R. Doyon, 41, Frankfort, assault, $300 fine, restitution in the amount of $7,829.08.
Andrew C. Philbrick, 39, East Orland, operating under the influence (alcohol) (one prior), dismissed; driving to endanger, $500 fine, license suspended 30 days.
Robert Ian Porter, 39, Montville, domestic violence assault, six months in jail, probation revoked.
Katrina Peterson, 43, Winterport, reckless conduct, dismissed.
Claude H. White III, 61, Searsport, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, probation partially revoked, probation continued.
Christina A. Swain, 31, Saugus, Massachusetts, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, dismissed; unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, three years in jail — all suspended, two years’ probation, $400 fine; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, dismissed.
Leah Doolen, 30, Lincolnville, motor vehicle speeding: 30+ mph over speed limit, dismissed.
Derek A. Pomeroy, 36, Stockton Springs, violating conditions of release, $200 fine — $200 suspended; operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine; attaching false plates, $150 fine — $150 suspended.
Justin M. Campo, 37, Washington, domestic violence criminal threatening, dismissed; domestic violence assault, dismissed.
Jason L. Brewster, 40, Unity, burning prohibited material, $100 fine.
Anthony Gerry Jr., 41, Troy, operating after habitual offender revocation, dismissed; attaching false plates, $150 fine; operating while license is suspended or revoked, $250 fine.
Tyler Ellsworth, 28, Swanville, domestic violence assault (prior), three years in jail with all but 154 days suspended, two years’ probation.
Scott G. Merrithew, 63, Burnham, assault, $300 fine.
Beth A. Patten, 59, Belfast, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, dismissed.
Stephen Smith, 35, Brooks, attaching false plates, $150 fine; attaching false plates, $150 fine — $100 suspended; operating vehicle without license, dismissed.
Ian Kennedy, 32, Palermo, illegal possession of a firearm, two years in jail with all but six months suspended, two years’ probation; domestic violence assault, six months in jail; domestic violence terrorizing, six months in jail; endangering the welfare of a child, six months in jail; refusing to submit to arrest or detention — physical force, six months in jail.
James Coccia, 76, Waterville, failure to register vehicle, $100 fine.
Phillip M. Norris Sr., 31, Stockton Springs, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, $400 fine; violating conditions of release — sentencing date of May 11.
Christopher O’Brien, 39, Belfast, domestic violence aggravated assault, two years in jail with all but nine months suspended, two years’ probation; domestic violence terrorizing, nine months in jail; domestic violence assault, dismissed; violating conditions of release, dismissed.
Darren K. Moulton, 57, Belfast, domestic violence assault, nine months in jail — all suspended, two years’ probation.
Gerald G. Stewart, 68, Clinton, criminal trespass, $200 fine.
Robert I. Porter, 39, Montville, escape, one year in jail.
Tony Nevells Jr., 23, Deer Isle, operating while license suspended or revoked, $250 fine.
Brittany Porter, 30, Lewiston, violating conditions of release, unconditional discharge.
Houston Mathis, 27, Montville, operating while license suspended or revoked (OUI), dismissed.
Matthew Veilleux, 41, Vassalboro, fish violation of number, amount, weight or size, $150 fine.
David R. Holmes, 38, South China, fish violation of number, amount, weight or size, $150 fine.
Jeremy Kebles, 38, Bath, fishing without a license, $100 fine.
James D. Martin Jr., 66, Pittsfield, enter or cause a projectile to enter a place illegally, dismissed.
Sterling H. Hartin III, 30, China, operating unregistered ATV, $200 fine.