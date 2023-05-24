BELFAST — A Waldo County Grand Jury rose Wednesday, May 17 and handed up the following indictments:
Michael R. Ames, 37, Swanville, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug; violating conditions of release.
Richard T. Campo, 36, Troy, possession of scheduled drugs; violating conditions of release.
Nicholas Chauvin, 43, Knox, aggravated assault; domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon; refusing to submit to arrest.
Jason F. Cunningham, 37, Searsport, aggravated assault.
Aaron Drew, 25, Knox, burglary; theft by unauthorized taking.
Jeffrey R. Fries, 35, Searsmont, aggravated assault; aggravated criminal trespass; criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.
Brian Wayne Knight, 49, Freedom, aggravated assault; violation of conditions of release; domestic violence assault (two counts); refusing to submit to arrest.
Siqi Lu, 27, Amherst, Mass, violation of condition of release (two counts); aggravated criminal trespass; domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon; criminal mischief.
Shawn R. McAvoy, 30, Prospect, reckless conduct with a firearm.
Timothy A. Mello, 43, Orrington, failure to appear.
Enoch Nelson, 31, Searsport, unlawful sexual contact (10 counts); gross sexual assault.
Robert T. Patterson, 33, Northport, aggravated criminal trespass; criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon; assault.
Joshua R. Pedrick, 33, Islesboro, possession of sexually explicit material.
Nickolas G. Philbrick, 27, Frankfort, theft by unauthorized taking (two counts); domestic violence assault (two counts); domestic violence terrorizing; aggravated assault.
Heidi A. Resh, 42, Swanville, theft by unauthorized taking.
Michelle Reynolds, 31, Belfast, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs (two counts); criminal operating under the influence.
Sean M. Robinson, 42, Thomaston, theft by unauthorized taking; home repair fraud.
Michael Simpson, 45, Dover, Pa., eluding an officer; refusing to submit to arrest; criminal speeding; driving to endanger.
Branden Spencer, 23, Knox, eluding an officer; criminal speeding; operating an unregistered vehicle.
Neil J. Warren, 35, Swanville, operating after revocation (two counts); violation of conditions of release (two counts); improper plates (two counts).
Kent Wyman, 35, Stockton Springs, violation of conditions of release (two counts); domestic violence terrorizing; harassment by telephone or electronic communication device.
