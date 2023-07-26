Crime, Courts, Fire

Plymouth crash

First responders work to extricate Nicholas Johnson, 23, of Winterport from his 2009 Nissan Rogue following a collision with this tractor-trailer July 25.

 Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

PLYMOUTH — A Winterport man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on I-95 in Plymouth.

According to a press release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety, the collision occurred about 2:45 p.m. July 25 near mile marker 161 in the southbound lane.