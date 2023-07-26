Winterport man injured in Plymouth crash Jul 26, 2023 Jul 26, 2023 Updated 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Crime, Courts, Fire First responders work to extricate Nicholas Johnson, 23, of Winterport from his 2009 Nissan Rogue following a collision with this tractor-trailer July 25. Photo courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PLYMOUTH — A Winterport man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on I-95 in Plymouth.According to a press release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety, the collision occurred about 2:45 p.m. July 25 near mile marker 161 in the southbound lane.According to police, Nicholas Johnson, 23, of Winterport was operating a 2009 Nissan Rogue in the southbound lane of I-95 and attempted to use a crossover.During the attempt, Johnson’s vehicle traveled into the path of a tractor trailer unit that was also traveling southbound, police said.The tractor trailer unit struck the car broadside, causing the car to go off the road and ultimately trapping Johnson inside his vehicle.Johnson was extricated from the vehicle by crews from the Newport and Plymouth Fire Departments and taken to Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield.Johnson was conscious at the scene but sustained serious injuries, according to the press release. The driver of the tractor trailer unit was not injured. The crash is under investigation.The Maine State Police would like to remind drivers that using crossovers is not permitted for any reason whatsoever. It is illegal and highly dangerous to everyone driving on the interstate. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Plymouth Winterport Crash I-95 Mile Marker 161 Sebasticook Valley Hospital Police Maine State Police Nicholas Johnson Of Winterport Recommended for you Biz Briefs Museum to Feature Schierholt’s Documentary on Rockland’s Maritime Heritage Penquis CEO Receives National Award Musicians Geoff Kaufman and Gabriel Donohue Headline Museum’s Upcoming Weekend of Music Dressing down benefits Union’s Aging in Place Summer’s Grandeur Coming to Thomaston Place Auction Galleries – Aug. 25-27 More Biz Briefs Digital Edition Republican Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Biz Offers Shopping on Mill St brings many joy! Time for trip off the beaten path! Maine Made Products are all we carry! 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA (1954) Aug. 11 at the Strand Theatre’s Sea Story Sea-lebration! Maine Made is all we do! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Waldo County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists