News

Belfast Police take the polar plunge.

Members of the Belfast Police Department participate in the Polar Plunge on March 17 at the Belfast boat ramp. The event raised funds for local Special Olympians. 

 Photo by Jim Leonard

BELFAST — On March 17 a crowd gathered at the Belfast boat ramp. Around noon, the Belfast Police force arrived and ran into the frigid water without a moment’s hesitation. The actions of the law enforcement personnel were not directed to an open water rescue, nor was it a training exercise.

As it turns out, the officers braving the chilly North Atlantic were lending support to a cause embraced by the entire community — Special Olympics. Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier joined his officers in taking the Polar Plunge.

Members of the local Special Olympics team

Local Special Olympians lend support to Belfast Police officers taking the Polar Plunge on March 17. The event raises funds for Special Olympics. 
Chief Robert Cormier and Officer Gabe Jones pause after plunge

Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier, right, pauses with Officer Gabe Jones after departing the chilly water. The two participated in the Polar Plunge, an event that raises funds for Special Olympics. 

Tags

Managing Editor

Jim has been the editor of the Republican Journal since December 2022. He has a background in journalism and has also served in the United States Army, Rockland Fire Department and as an athletic administrator at Rockland High School, Oceanside High School and Maine Central Institute.

Recommended for you