BELFAST — On March 17 a crowd gathered at the Belfast boat ramp. Around noon, the Belfast Police force arrived and ran into the frigid water without a moment’s hesitation. The actions of the law enforcement personnel were not directed to an open water rescue, nor was it a training exercise.
As it turns out, the officers braving the chilly North Atlantic were lending support to a cause embraced by the entire community — Special Olympics. Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier joined his officers in taking the Polar Plunge.
“This is an annual thing,” Cormier said. “It coincides with the Maine Special Olympics Torch Plunge, which will be in Winthrop. This event raises funds for our local Special Olympians.”
Several staff members of Regional School Unit 71 joined the Police Department to lend support and funding to the local Special Olympics program. Participants sought donations for their willingness to take the plunge to support a great cause.
“This means everything to me,” said Belfast Sgt. Rick Smith. “This is supporting one of the greatest causes we have in the nation, the Special Olympics. What better way to support that cause than to make yourself uncomfortable, go in the cold water, and do it for the right reason.”
While most of the plungers exited the water quickly, Smith and fellow officer Andrew Chapman remained in the water for five minutes as a salute to the local Special Olympians — officially Team Bank of America — who were on hand to watch.
The Polar Plunge is an annual event across Maine. This is the first year that the Belfast Police have participated, and they have done very well.
The goal of the statewide plunge was set at $25,000. As of March 17, groups across Maine had raised over $42,000. Amongst the 19 teams participating, the Belfast Police were in third place with nearly $3,000 in donations.
For Cormier, getting his department involved with the fundraiser was instinctive.
“I try to support Special Olympics whenever I can,” Cormier said. “They are like family to me.”
Jim has been the editor of the Republican Journal since December 2022. He has a background in journalism and has also served in the United States Army, Rockland Fire Department and as an athletic administrator at Rockland High School, Oceanside High School and Maine Central Institute.