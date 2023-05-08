News

Arts in the Park supports installation of water bottle refilling stations

Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dorothy Havey, left, and Belfast Parks and Recreation Director Norman Poirier, right, present Sharron Walsh, second from left, and Mary Rackmales with a $1,000 donation to their water bottle refilling station fund-raising campaign. The donation comes from Arts in the Park, an event co-hosted by the chamber and Parks and Recreation. 

 Photo courtesy of Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce

BELFAST — Planning for Belfast’s 250th anniversary continued at the May 2 meeting of the Belfast City Council.

Councilors also picked their way through a discussion on raising transfer station fees and appointed nine residents to a newly formed committee.

