BELFAST — Planning for Belfast’s 250th anniversary continued at the May 2 meeting of the Belfast City Council.
Councilors also picked their way through a discussion on raising transfer station fees and appointed nine residents to a newly formed committee.
The meeting began with an update from Belfast resident Sharron Walsh on the status of a fund-raising effort approved by the council on March 7.
Walsh and fellow Belfast resident Mary Rackmales, represent the Creation Care Committee at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church. The two are spearheading an effort to purchase and install three stainless steel, refillable water bottle stations, with attached pet fountains, throughout Belfast.
Working with Parks and Recreation Director Norman Poirier and the Belfast Water District, Walsh and Rackmale determined a price of $20,000 for purchase and installation of the stations.
The two women have been busy since receiving council approval for their project.
“We set a goal to raise the money by April 30,” Walsh told the council. “Right now, we have a little over $15,000. We will order the units and raise the remaining funds over the next month. This way they will be installed before summer.”
The locations of the stations will be the Boathouse, Armistice Bridge and an area near the post office and police department.
Walsh reported their fund-raising efforts have been well-received, with over 115 donors, and much appreciated.
“Everyone says, ‘what a great idea,’” Walsh said.
Prior to the meeting, Walsh and Rackmales received a $1,000 donation from the Arts in the Park Committee.
Donations by check to the effort should be made out to Friends of Belfast Parks, which is acting as the campaign's fiscal agent.
During the meeting, councilors got a look at the proposed budget for activities associated with Belfast’s 250th anniversary celebration that will take place throughout the year.
The budget was proposed by a steering committee composed of Councilors Mike Hurley and Paul Dean, along with Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dorothy Havey, Our Town Belfast Executive Director Amanda Cunningham, Belfast Historical Society and Museum Director Megan Pinette, and Belfast Parks & Recreation Director Norman Poirier.
Included in the budget are banners to commemorate the occasion, a time capsule, a plaque, and the care and maintenance of critical city incorporation documents.
The original deed and incorporation documents for Belfast are in need of preservation and framing. Councilor Neal Harkness felt these efforts should take priority.
“All of the things here are important,” Harkness said, referring to the proposed 250th anniversary celebration budget, “but making sure the city’s documents are taken care of is the most important.”
Hurley told his colleagues the proposed budget does not include the cost of a large banner to commemorate the 250th celebration.
The steering committee talked about it, Hurley said, “and then we got a phone call from an anonymous donor offering to pay for the design and fabrication.”
Dean reported that a picnic/barbecue would occur on July 1 at City Park hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. Dean noted there would be food, music and children’s activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The steering committee will also have a commemorative coin designed and struck, and it will remain on sale throughout the year.
Hurley noted the budget proposed by the steering committee was for “up to $4,950,” adding that all expenses incurred would be approved by the city manager. The council gave unanimous approval to the proposed budget with Hurley promising updates on events at future meetings.
Earlier, the council considered the appointment of nine residents to a the newly formed city Housing and Property Development Committee.
Councilor Brenda Bonneville noted that 14 candidates had submitted their names for appointment to the committee.
“We had a pool of very experienced and qualified candidates come out for this committee,” Bonneville said. “They all brought something to the table and we’re grateful for their interest. This committee is going to be doing some important work.”
Councilors unanimously approved the appointment of Dorothy Havey, Nathaniel Clifford, David Aguirre, Jo Ellen Warren, Donna Kelley, Anna Fournette, Christine Wentworth, Mike Onelia, and Caleb Elwell to the City of Belfast Housing and Property Development Committee.
Belfast Transfer Station Director Lottie Rolfe requested the council consider rate increases for the transfer station.
“Over the last nine months all of the companies have increased their rates to get rid of waste,” Rolfe told the council.
Rolfe reported that vendors had increased costs by as much as 20% for hauling off household trash, construction and demolition debris, and tires. She recommended the council consider rate increases across the board, noting the last rate increase was three years ago.
Rolfe suggested several changes, including a fee increase to $4 for trash. Other suggested increases were $4 per car tire and $22 per truck tire. Rolfe added the increases were based on sustainability.
“We just want to do this to maintain ourselves,” she said.
City Manager Erin Herbig noted the cost of hauling off city waste had increased, and the proposed increase impacted only the areas of demolition debris, tires, and the cost of 30- and 50-gallon trash bags. She added that getting council approval for the increases now could provide and increase a revenue stream that would contribute to the transfer station’s sustainability.
“The reason we are putting this to you now is that we’d like to put these into effect on June 1,” Herbig told the council. “We’d like to give people a month’s notice before we put this in place. Waiting until the (upcoming city budget deliberations) would put this off until August or September and that’s a missed opportunity in what is already proving a difficult budget year.”
Councilors seemed comfortable with increases in demolition debris and tires, but pushed back on increases for garbage bags.
“If you don’t allow the people of Belfast to dump their garbage at a halfway decent rate,” Dean said, “they will be dumping it at night.”
Councilors ultimately gave unanimous approval to increasing the fees for demolition debris and tires. Discussion of a fee increase for trash bags was tabled for later.
In other business, the council approved a contract with Summit Geoengineering Services to perform a study of the site earmarked for construction of a new public safety building in Belfast.
The council also gave approval to Airport Manager Kenn Ortman to submit a grant application to the Federal Aviation Administration for Airport Improvement Program funding assistance. The grant would be used to assist the airport in runway and taxiway repairs.
The next meeting of the Belfast City Council will be May 16.