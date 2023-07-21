News

Dog Park pavers

The Belfast City Council approved a proposal by the Friends of Belfast Parks to upgrade the walkway leading from Walsh Field to the Dog Park. The pavers, seen here, will be replaced by pavement. 

 Photo by Michelle Christian

BELFAST — Two months of preparation ended on a positive note at the July 18 City Council meeting.

The FY23-24 municipal budget, a process that began in May, was approved by councilors after discussion and a public hearing. Councilors Mary Mortier, Brenda Bonneville, Neal Harkness and Paul Dean voted unanimously for the package with Councilor Mike Hurley absent.