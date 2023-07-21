BELFAST — Two months of preparation ended on a positive note at the July 18 City Council meeting.
The FY23-24 municipal budget, a process that began in May, was approved by councilors after discussion and a public hearing. Councilors Mary Mortier, Brenda Bonneville, Neal Harkness and Paul Dean voted unanimously for the package with Councilor Mike Hurley absent.
Councilors also approved a plan by the Friends of Belfast Parks to upgrade the walking path from Walsh Field to the Dog Park and appointed a new deputy economic development director.
The municipal budget has been a work in progress since May 23. Since that time each Belfast department head has made budget proposals to City Manager Erin Herbig and the council. The council has held nine budget hearings that concluded June 22. The process was made more difficult because the city changed the way it prepares the budget.
This year the city is transitioning to a new budget system, explained by Herbig in a May 11 memo to city council members:
“Gross means the total or whole amount of something, whereas net means what remains from the whole after certain deductions are made.
"In the past, the City of Belfast has traditionally reported a net budget. This net budget has represented the final out of pocket operating costs for the city less reimbursements, dedicated revenue streams, or any kind of offset.
"This year’s budget presents the gross budget, which is the grand total of actual spending for operations in each expense line. This is what the City of Belfast will be authorized to spend for the fiscal year.”
Herbig presented the FY23-24 package to councilors and the public at the July 18 meeting. The gross municipal expense budget totals $13,424,516. Revenues are projected at $8,256,401.
The net municipal budget is $5,687,119 and the amount that will be raised through taxation is $17,685,988. Herbig noted the mil rate calculation will be received sometime in September.
Prior to the vote, Herbig talked about the care in which the budget is prepared.
“Between our department heads and the City Council,” Herbig said, “there is such an awareness that every single dollar we spend is coming out of a taxpayer’s pocket.”
Herbig added that the budget represents 32% of the tax bill, with 52% going to Regional School Unit 71 and an additional 9% going to Waldo County.
Following the vote to approve the budget, Councilor Mary Mortier praised Herbig’s budgeting skills.
“The differences by what she proposes [at initial budget meetings] and what we end up with are minute,” Mortier said. “That always amazes me.”
“To the taxpayers of Belfast I say I’m really proud of this budget,” said Councilor Neal Harkness.
Earlier in the meeting councilors approved a proposal by the Friends of Belfast Parks to upgrade the walkway at Walsh Field that leads to the dog park.
New Belfast Parks & Recreation Commission Director Zach Dozier made the request. Dozier noted the pavers used on the walkway from Walsh field to the dog park were rutted and the idea of replacing them has come from the city’s insurance carrier.
Also on hand were Carol Goode, outgoing president of the Friends of Belfast Parks, and her successor, Sarah Bridwell. Goode noted the group would like to get the work completed by Aug. 12 — the dog park's 15th anniversary.
Dozier advised the council that the Friends of Belfast Parks had secured an estimate, raised the funds and enlisted volunteers to do the work. He added the pavers would be removed and the walkway would be paved to allow for greater accessibility and longevity.
Councilors unanimously approved the proposal.
Joellyn Warren was appointed deputy economic development director by councilors. Warren brings 20 years’ experience from similar positions in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.
Also approved was a request from the Belfast Fire Department to accept a $15,000 grant from the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation. Belfast Assistant Fire Chief Chris Colby said the department will use the funds to purchase a battery-powered extrication (think Jaws of Life) tool.
Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier received approval to accept $12,188 from the state in drug forfeiture money. Cormier told councilors the money would be used for training and drug education for officers, students, and residents.
Cormier also presented Detective Sgt. Daniel Fitzpatrick and Patrolman Damon Lefferts with awards for outstanding service on two cases that resulted in quick arrests.
The council made several appointments to city committees. Belfast Harbormaster Kathy Given was appointed to a three-year term on the Airport Advisory Committee; Gabriel Cohen and David Aguirre received three-year terms on the Parks & Recreation Commission, with Aguirre also being appointed to a three-year term on the Pedestrian Transportation and Accessibility Committee.
Shannon Shymer was appointed an alternate on the Planning Board, replacing Louis Baker who was elevated from alternate to a full member of the board. Paul Hamilton received a three-year term on the Cemetery Board of Trustees
During the public comment section of the meeting, Steve Brown, a representative from the VFW, openly wondered why the city appeared to be hindering the group’s effort to obtain a location for a new facility.
“Every time we’ve tried to get land in the city, the council says no,” Brown said. “We’d like to know why that is.”
Harkness explained to Brown that zoning regulations often restrict where a business or organization can be located, he added this was particularly true for nonprofit organizations, like the VFW.
Mayor Eric Sanders told Brown the city had not forgotten the search for a new location for the VFW.
“It’s been top of mind for me for over a year,” Sander said to Brown, “and it will continue to be.”
The next meeting of the Belfast City Council will be August 1.