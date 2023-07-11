BELFAST — The status of handicap parking, and general accessibility overall, in Belfast was discussed at the City Council's July 5 meeting.
Councilors also gave approval to several projects and discussed the status of the former Robertson School.
Aynne Ames and Neva Allen addressed the council on handicap accessibility within the city. The two would like to see Belfast invest in sidewalk ramps and handrails, increase the number of handicap parking spots, and consider more closely where those handicap parking spots are located in relation to the sidewalk ramps.
Ames used the 2022 census to determine that 25% of city residents would benefit from the installation of these amenities. She added those numbers are based on Belfast residents, noting it would provide a benefit to visitors with mobility issues.
“Neva and I hope you will make this a top priority,” Ames told the council. “Seniors have time concerns as well. We hope that the people impacted by this project will help be a part of the design. A handicap parking space without a ramp is nearly useless. A handicap parking space nowhere near a ramp is also useless.”
Ames said the goal she and Allen shared was that the project would be done soon and done correctly. Ramps should be located near handicap parking spaces with wrought iron railings to allow those with mobility issues the opportunity to grab the railings for support or momentum.
Allen questioned the condition of Belfast sidewalks.
“The sidewalks are full of potholes, and it’s really bad,” Allen said. “This is not a walking city, especially for people with mobility issues.”
Allen added she has yet to find a sidewalk in good enough condition to support those with mobility issues. She asked the council to set money aside for sidewalk upgrades and repairs in a structured and consistent manner.
Councilor Neal Harkness agreed.
“We need a systematic, organized approach that addresses the whole problem,” he said.
He suggested the city discuss a policy that dictates, specifically, where handicap parking spaces and accessibility ramps be located. Harkness acknowledged that accessibility within Belfast was a significant issue that might be corrected with a more structured approach.
“The failure has not been through a lack of effort,” he said, "but one of organization.”
Harkness suggested looking “at the full picture” to determine a policy for parking and accessibility.
Councilor Paul Dean suggested repairing sidewalks on a rotational basis, adding that he had traveled from the Belfast Post Office to the Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce and counted a total of 77 parking spots, only five of which were designated as handicap parking.
City Manager Erin Herbig noted that the council had recently approved a “$120,000 investment,” for repair and upgrade of Belfast sidewalks. She added that the council has also set aside $25,000 for a master transportation and accessibility plan that will be handled by the Pedestrian, Transportation and Accessibility Committee, one of the four new policy committees recently created. She suggested that Ames and Allen present their ideas to that committee for inclusion in a potential master plan.
In other business, the council unanimously approved spending up to $18,000 to upgrade the intersection of Church Street and Northport Avenue.
The intersection has been the topic of several design proposals, the latest coming in June. At that time, the council asked Planning and Codes Director Bub Fournier to make several adjustments.
Fournier returned to the council on July 5 and unveiled a more streamlined proposal that moves the sidewalk crossing Northport Avenue to a safer location. It also provides a waiting area for pedestrians. The crosswalk will be signalized for pedestrians.
Councilors also discussed the status of the former Robertson School on School Street, which closed in 2005. Councilor Mike Hurley noted the building was given to the school district by the city years ago, with the intention they would return it to the city if the building was not being used.
“The stipulation is, as with Pierce, as with Crosby, that if you’re not using it, you give it back,” Hurley said.
Hurley hoped the council would instruct the city manager to speak with Regional School Unit 71 to seek clarification on the building’s status. He added that it would be a great location for additional housing.
Harkness agreed with Hurley on the housing issue, calling the location “ideal.” He did, however, question if the building was vacant.
“I see people coming in and out of there all the time.” Harkness said. In the past, Sweetser had leased the building from RSU 71, but the status of that lease is unknown. Once the status of the former Robertson School is determined, the council will revisit the issue.
Councilors approved a grant application request from Economic Development Director Thomas Kittredge for a feasibility study to put heat pumps in city buildings. Kittredge noted the grant would be used to study one to three city buildings.
The next meeting of the Belfast City Council will be July 18.