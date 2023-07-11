News

Former Robertson School in Belfast

At their July 5 meeting, Belfast city councilors discussed the status of the former Robertson School, pictured, on School Street. The school closed in 2005.

 Photo by Jim Leonard

BELFAST — The status of handicap parking, and general accessibility overall, in Belfast was discussed at the City Council's July 5 meeting.

Councilors also gave approval to several projects and discussed the status of the former Robertson School.