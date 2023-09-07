BELFAST — At its Sept. 5 meeting, Belfast City Council lowered the tax rate for the third straight year, approved several ordinance amendments and considered the purchase of the former Waldo County Superior Court building.
City Assessor Avis Winchester presented the council with a variety of options in setting the mill rate for FY 2023-24.
“We’re happy that all of (the proposed options) are lower than last year,” Winchester told the council. “The three options range from $1.30 to $1.10 per thousand — lower than last year.”
Councilor Mary Mortier cautioned the council to set a responsible figure to account for any future abatements. She noted the city had returned fewer abatements in the past year, a trend she expected to continue this year. Mortier felt the lowest rate would still provide the city with enough capital to cover any abatements in the coming year.
“In this case we have the opportunity to shave it down a little more and do a little more good for the community,” Councilor Neal Harkness said. “The lower rate attracts businesses that want to come to town.”
Mayor Eric Sanders advocated for a mill rate option that put more money in the city coffers.
“I think we’re going to be dipping into the general surplus a bit (this year),” Sanders said. “I would rather stay safe than need more money.”
Councilors ultimately voted 3-2 (Councilors Brenda Bonneville and Mike Hurley opposed) to accept a mill rate of $20.10 per $1,000 of valuation. Last year’s rate was $21.40. It is the third straight year that the council has set a lower tax rate than the year prior.
Tax bills will be sent to residents sometime this month.
Councilors also approved a short-term rental registry that will take effect immediately. Registry forms will be sent with tax bills and short-term rental owners will have until Nov. 1 to register their short-term rental units (see related story).
Ordinance amendments for the airport were also approved by the council. Planning Board member Hugh Townsend said the essence of the amendments is to regulate incompatible uses on either end of the airport, and to ensure a greater margin of safety. The amendments open up 60 acres of developable space and will limit the height of objects and structures in areas adjacent to the airport.
Councilors approved a request by the American Legion to give two parking spaces unlimited parking time. The spaces are currently limited to 2-hour parking. Also approved were two more spaces that will be adjusted from a 2-hour time limit to a 3-hour time limit.
The council also authorized City Manager Erin Herbig to negotiate a contract for the purchase and sale of the former Waldo County Superior Court building with Waldo County.
The former courthouse, located beside City Hall at 137 Church St., has not served as an active courthouse since 2019. Waldo County is seeking to relocate the services currently offered there and has offered the building to the city.
Purchase of the building could alleviate crowded office conditions at City Hall.
“We’ve got people in here working, virtually, in closets,” Harkness said. “We need the space.”
The condition of the building, listed in the National Register of Historic Places, is not an issue.
“The county has been outstanding on keeping up on maintenance and doing what should be done to a historic building,” Mortier said.
The county has indicated that if the city does not purchase the building, the county would list it for sale.
“I think someone would buy it,” Hurley said. “That would be a great loss to the city.”
Councilor Paul Dean said the old courthouse was “a sister-type building (to city hall). You couldn’t look for a better location."
Mortier said, “One of the things that sets Belfast apart is our historic buildings. We are the stewards of that. It’s a sound building that has been expertly maintained.”
The council voted unanimously to authorize the city manager to enter into negotiations with Waldo County for the purchase of the former Waldo County Superior Court.
In other business, the council approved the following appointments to city committees:
Patrick Walsh to Climate, Energy & Utilities; Sharon Jones to the library Board of Trustees; Ethan Merrifield and Abbie Curtis to Pedestrian, Transportation & Accessibility; Richard Declan O’Connor to the Zoning Board of Appeals; Dorothy O’Dell to In-Town Design Review; and Jack Naron to the Harbor Committee.
Harkness announced that Midcoast Transportation, formerly housed at the Wentworth Event Center claimed by fire in July, has moved to its “temporary” location at the former Robertson School on School Street.
“There are a lot of vans coming and going in the mornings,” he said. “There’s a new traffic pattern that everyone should be aware of.”
Harkness said the organization will probably use the facility for the next few years as they assess options for another facility.
The council took no action on a request to use two of the four pickleball courts at City Park for a pickleball fitness class. Fitness classes would use two of the courts for up to 90 minutes, twice a week, through the end of October. Participants would be expected to pay for the classes.
Councilors were hesitant to take those courts out of service, particularly if residents would be required to pay for the classes.
“I’m concerned that folks living on a fixed income may be turned away (if the courts were in use or they could not pay the suggested fee),” Dean said.
Mortier suggested the request was a slippery slope.
“This is a first,” she said. “This is Pandora’s Box opening. It’s setting a bad precedent if we start here.”
Noting that the pickleball courts were an important facility to the city, she said, “I’m not willing to give that away.”
Several councilors indicated that they needed more information on the request before it was tabled.
The next meeting of the Belfast City Council will be Sept. 19.