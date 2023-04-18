News

CASS 4th Graders present the Oregon Trail

Fourth grade students at the Captain Albert Stevens Elementary school, shown here in a presentation about the Oregon Trail, were employing expeditionary learning, a topic discussed at the April 10 RSU 71 Board of Directors meeting. 

 Photo by Jim Leonard

BELFAST — The manner in which an educational curriculum, currently being piloted in Regional School Unit 71 schools, is administered was the topic of discussion and, eventually, compromise at the April 10 Board of Directors meeting.

The district is currently piloting an expeditionary learning (EL) curriculum in district elementary and middle schools. Troy Howard Middle School teacher Sarah Wyman, speaking during public comment, summed up the issues with the curriculum.

