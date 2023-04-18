Fourth grade students at the Captain Albert Stevens Elementary school, shown here in a presentation about the Oregon Trail, were employing expeditionary learning, a topic discussed at the April 10 RSU 71 Board of Directors meeting.
BELFAST — The manner in which an educational curriculum, currently being piloted in Regional School Unit 71 schools, is administered was the topic of discussion and, eventually, compromise at the April 10 Board of Directors meeting.
The district is currently piloting an expeditionary learning (EL) curriculum in district elementary and middle schools. Troy Howard Middle School teacher Sarah Wyman, speaking during public comment, summed up the issues with the curriculum.
“The (EL) curriculum is devoid of student voice or choice,” Wyman said. “Students are told exactly what to read and what tasks to complete. Each assignment has a clearly identifiable right answer, and students are not free to make choices over what they are learning or reading.”
Wyman told the board that she believes in the concept of expeditionary learning and noted it was more in line with her teaching style. She added, however, the EL curriculum currently being piloted is inflexible and counterproductive.
“As teachers, we are asked to stay true to the four T’s, the target, task, topic and text,” Wyman said. She felt this was in direct opposition to the district philosophy of student engagement. She noted that more engaging activities were now being replaced by daily slideshows and workbooks with repetitive tasks that left her students “simultaneously bored, overwhelmed and, overall, disengaged.”
Wyman also said her students’ level of engagement rose dramatically following the completion of a recent EL section and a return to her previous teaching style.
Rachel Van Carpels, a colleague of Wyman’s at THMS, told the board that teachers were not given a voice in selecting and implementing the new curriculum. She acknowledged the educational goals within the district were realistic and attainable, but could come with a level of flexibility.
“Telling me what to teach, and how to teach it does not meet those goals,” she said.
Van Carpels noted much of the EL curriculum could, and should, be integrated into the classroom, but not at the expense of what is currently working. She added that expeditionary learning was a beautiful model that aligned with the district philosophy, but the “cookie cutter approach does not feel authentic to what expeditionary learning is.”
Superintendent Mary Alice McLean addressed the frustration of district teaching staff tasked with implementing the pilot program.
“I want folks to know that we have heard you,” McLean said. “A tremendous amount of sharing has been done on the part of teachers, so we are adjusting our course.”
She told the teachers that materials used for the delivery of the curriculum will no longer be mandatory in RSU 71 classrooms.
“Teachers will not be required, but may choose, to continue to avail themselves of materials, resources and professional development opportunities provided in the EL framework.”
McLean said the EL curriculum was “optional.” A survey of district K-8 teachers, tasked with implementing the EL curriculum, found 16 in favor, 10 opposed, and 11 unsure of its effectiveness.
Board member Martha Proulx asked McLean if it was wise to have some teachers adopting the EL curriculum, while others are not.
“I wish that EL hadn’t called it curriculum,” McLean said. “It’s more methodology. I’m not worried about those teachers that said no. You have heard them. They are eloquent and thoughtful; they’re good teachers.”
McLean noted it would have been more beneficial if teachers had been allowed “to have a go” at the EL philosophy before it was fully implemented. She told the board that some of those teachers who were not implementing the program were now integrating it into their classrooms and seeing a positive impact on student engagement and achievement.
McLean also noted the curriculum’s rollout could have been better accomplished.
“We do care, very deeply, about teacher morale,” McLean said. “One of the strategic mistakes that I apologize for, was not ensuring that more teachers were heard.”
Board member Ryan Harnden noted he and his colleague need to be more involved in shifts in curriculum.
“This board needs to take a more active role in the direction of our instruction,” Harnden said. “We need to be aware and cognizant of what’s going on in our classrooms.”
McLean noted the EL curriculum was approved for this year and next and funded with monies from the American Rescue Act (ARPA). The EL curriculum will continue to be implemented, with the option of using none, some or all of the resources within program’s framework, through the 2023-24 school year.
