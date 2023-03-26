News

Sen. Chip Curry

 File photo

AUGUSTA — Sen. Chip Curry, D-Belfast, has introduced a bill designed to retain first responders by funding the state's Length of Service Award Program. LD 588 would support retirement benefits for volunteer firefighters and emergency medical services personnel in Maine.

“Our volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel are critical to ensuring the safety and well-being of Maine residents,"Curry said in a press release. "In many rural and remote areas of our state, these volunteers are the backbone of our emergency response system. Without their dedication, communities are left vulnerable, and lives are at risk. They deserve our utmost support and recognition for their dedication and sacrifices.