AUGUSTA — Sen. Chip Curry, D-Belfast, has introduced a bill designed to retain first responders by funding the state's Length of Service Award Program. LD 588 would support retirement benefits for volunteer firefighters and emergency medical services personnel in Maine.
“Our volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel are critical to ensuring the safety and well-being of Maine residents,"Curry said in a press release. "In many rural and remote areas of our state, these volunteers are the backbone of our emergency response system. Without their dedication, communities are left vulnerable, and lives are at risk. They deserve our utmost support and recognition for their dedication and sacrifices.
“These individuals often balance their volunteer work with full-time jobs and family responsibilities, yet remain devoted to serving their communities. By providing the necessary funding for the Length of Service Award Program, we can ensure they receive the retirement benefits they deserve while promoting public safety.”
LD 588 would allocate $2.5 million to the Maine Fire Protection Services Commission beginning in fiscal year 2023-24. This funding will enable the Length of Service Award Program to offer retirement contributions to eligible volunteer firefighters and emergency medical services personnel.
Since its creation, LOSAP has faced significant funding challenges. LD 588 seeks to provide the necessary financial support to fully fund the program, helping to attract and retain volunteer first responders and ensure that Maine's emergency response network remains strong and sustainable, the press release said.
LD 588 faces additional action in the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee.