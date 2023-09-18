AUGUSTA — Maine Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Melanie Loyzim has issued a letter acknowledging receipt of three petitions to revoke DEP permits issued to Nordic Aquafarms Inc. and set a deadline of Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. for Nordic’s response.
Nordic proposes to build a $500 million land-based salmon farm in Belfast, adjacent to the Little River and the city's boundary with Northport.
Last week the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands, part of the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, rescinded Nordic’s submerged lands and dredging leases after the Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled that Nordic does not own the intertidal land for which it acquired the leases to lay its inflow and discharge pipes. The high court also validated a conservation easement on the intertidal land.
The Supreme Judicial Court remanded the case to the lower court, and, in turn, to the permitting agencies, for reconsideration of their approvals in light of the high court’s rulings.
Attorney Kimberly Ervin Tucker, representing the intertidal owners and other opponents to the project, contends that without intertidal land ownership and the submerged lands and dredging leases, the permits are not valid and should be revoked.
The commissioner’s letter went to Joanna B. Tourangeau of Drummond Woodsum, attorney for Nordic; Ervin Tucker, representing the intertidal land owners Jeffrey R. Mabee and Judith B. Grace, the Maine Lobstering Union, commercial crab and lobster license holders David Black and Wayne Canning, and the Friends of Harriet L. Hartley Conservation Area, which holds the conservation easement; and David B. Losee and David J. Perkins, attorneys for Upstream Watch.
Loyzim said two of the petitions, submitted July 5 and July 7, were filed with the Board of Environmental Protection and forwarded to her; the third petition to revoke, from Ervin Tucker, she said was “properly filed with the commissioner” on Sept. 8.
The commissioner said in her letter that within 21 days of Nordic’s response to the petitions, she would either dismiss the petition(s) or initiate proceedings by providing Nordic with written notice and an opportunity for a hearing.
A related, unresolved issue is the city of Belfast's August 2021 condemnation of the intertidal land to take it by eminent domain for Nordic's pipes.
No action to amend or terminate the conservation easement can be taken until the Supreme Judicial Court has rendered a final judgment on the use of eminent domain to benefit a for-profit corporation, a process that by law must involve the state Attorney General.