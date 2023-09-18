News

AUGUSTA — Maine Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Melanie Loyzim has issued a letter acknowledging receipt of three petitions to revoke DEP permits issued to Nordic Aquafarms Inc. and set a deadline of Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. for Nordic’s response.

Nordic proposes to build a $500 million land-based salmon farm in Belfast, adjacent to the Little River and the city's boundary with Northport.

Republican Journal assistant editor