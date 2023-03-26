News

Rep. Jan Dodge

Rep. Jan Dodge, D-Dist. 39

 File photo

AUGUSTA – Rep. Jan Dodge, D-Belfast, introduced legislation March 22 to require school administrative units to provide a 30-minute lunch period for students.

“When children do not have enough time to eat, they often leave food behind on the tray,” Dodge said in a press release. “This creates two problems: hungry students and more food waste. By creating a standard lunch length, we can ensure our students have enough time to get to the cafeteria, make it through the line and sit down to eat before the period ends and they are shuttled off to their next period. Giving students more time to finish their meal has the added benefit of less food being tossed out.”