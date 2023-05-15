BELFAST — At its meeting on May 8, the Regional School Unit 71 Board of Directors set dates for the presentation of the Fiscal Year-2024 school district budget and considered a last-minute request by Superintendent Mary Alice McLean.
The budget will be presented to the public on May 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the band room at Belfast Area High School. Voting on the package will take place June 13 in communities throughout the district.
Totaling $29,288,466, the FY-24 package represents a decrease of nearly $200,000 from FY-23. The package will result in decreased assessments for most communities within RSU 71, and only minor increases to others.
“It’s a fair budget,” said Board Chairman Cory Seekins. “We haven’t cut any positions.”
To some, that statement was a matter of perspective.
The meeting began with several students, staff and administrators speaking during public comment to ask the board to include four positions in the budget.
Those positions include the K-5 garden coordinator, two social workers, and converting a BCOPE Ed Tech III to a full-time teacher.
These positions have previously been funded from sources outside the school district. That funding will no longer be available, forcing the district to exclude them from the current package or find an alternative source of funding.
Belfast Area High School Assistant Principal Jessica Woods asked the board to retain the social workers.
“The mental health needs of our students are increasing,” Woods said. “These positions are critical.”
Woods noted the BAHS student senate had come to her office offering funds to help support the social worker positions for next year. She referred to a letter from the BAHS student senate, sent to the board, to request that the positions be retained.
Several students and staff spoke about the importance of the garden program in the elementary schools, all referring to the social and emotional benefits of the program.
McLean explained the change at BCOPE was designed to allow more students to access the program.
“We have 30 students on the waiting list (for BCOPE),” McLean said. “We’re worried that some may drop out [if they cannot access the program].”
Board members appeared surprised by the late request and hesitant to add to the package that will be rolled out to voters in a month.
“I feel like a bait and switch has gone on,” said board member David Crabiel. “I understand the importance of the positions. I’m not in favor of taking funds (from another account) to fund positions that are never going to go away. To me, that’s just setting up a cliff for next year. Maybe we can cut other positions because these are more important.”
“If we add them back,” board member Martha Proulx said, “we’ll need to keep in mind that we’ll need them going forward.”
“I’m totally in favor of these positions, 100%,” board member Ryan Harnden said. “I just wish we’d seen these in March. I don’t think these are one-year social worker positions, based on what we’re hearing.”
The board suggested a compromise.
“It would be helpful if the superintendent and finance director could lay out a plan on how to implement these positions into the budget,” Seekins said, “preferably from outside the budget we voted on.”
McLean believes the positions can be retained without increasing the FY-24 package. In an email to The Republican Journal on May 10, RSU 71 Finance Director Chandra Hodgdon said, “We have been tasked with recommending funding for these positions within the already established budget. Mary Alice and I are to make our recommendations to the board at the [May 22 meeting], prior to the public budget meeting.”
Hodgdon added the district will need to fund three additional Ed Tech III positions in the special education department but felt confident the funding for those positions will come from funding already included in the upcoming special education budget.
Board member Ellie Burnett noted the sheer volume of requests to retain the positions.
“I think they are absolutely necessary,” Burnett said. “I really hope the administration can figure out a way to fund them. We’re not doing well by our students if we don’t do this. Please bring us a reasonable plan to do that. I think we’ve all heard that this needs to happen.”
The next meeting of the RSU 71 Board of Directors will be May 22 at 5:30 p.m. in the band room at Belfast Area High School.
