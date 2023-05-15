News

CASS school garden

RSU 71 students, staff and administration are asking the Board of Directors to fund the garden coordinator's position in the FY 24 budget. Shown here is the garden at the Captain Albert Stevens school. 

 Photo by Jim Leonard

BELFAST — At its meeting on May 8, the Regional School Unit 71 Board of Directors set dates for the presentation of the Fiscal Year-2024 school district budget and considered a last-minute request by Superintendent Mary Alice McLean.

The budget will be presented to the public on May 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the band room at Belfast Area High School. Voting on the package will take place June 13 in communities throughout the district.

