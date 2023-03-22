BELFAST — More than 50 people with large and small signs gathered outside Bank of America in Belfast March 21 to rally against the company’s investment in new fossil fuel projects.
Local members of Third Act, a group made up of over-60 citizens advocating for action on climate change, organized the rally, which ended in a march to the building to submit a letter asking the company not to invest in any new fossil fuel projects.
Representatives of the property owner could be seen prompting people to stay close to the grassy area near the Route 3 public way and off the private property. They intercepted those with the rally marching onto the property to the Bank of America building, but people kept walking.
Once those marching reached the Bank of America building, they sang some songs and handed a letter to company representatives situated outside the building.
As somebody who has a lot of experience with civil disobedience around climate change, Belfast resident Ethan Hughes was there to help assist with the march as a youth organizer, he said. He has been arrested several times while protesting.
No law enforcement officers arrived while protesters were marching to the Bank of America building. It is important that people rallying remain nonviolent and respectful, Hughes said. They familiarized themselves with the area before the rally and designated several people to focus on keeping the event safe.
Many international groups, such as the United Nations, are calling for an end to fossil fuel investments but banks are not responding, he said, stating that it is “the challenge of capitalism.” It also ties into several other issues beyond climate change, like classism, he said, adding that many people working regular jobs cannot afford to pay rent.
Group member Ridgely Fuller said the focus of Third Act Maine is to get banks to stop funding future fossil fuel projects. Four of the country's largest banks, including Bank of America, are the largest funders of fossil fuel projects.
“I really like the focus of working on the banks who are funding our fossil fuel crisis,” she said.
She realizes there is a transition that society needs to make to get off fossil fuels, but said there are enough existing fossil fuel projects already funded to help society through such a transition.
“We don’t need any more,” she said. “In fact, it’s lethal to have more. And so the campaign is to ask the banks to stop that kind of funding.”
There are customers and consumers who have vowed to cut up their credit cards from the major banks and take their money out of those banks, she said. The Belfast rally is one of several Third Act rallies that took place across the nation Tuesday.
“We believe that it’s not up to 18-year-olds to save the planet, that we need to help and use our energy,” she said.
Bank of America, Chase, Citibank and Wells Fargo have spent over $1 trillion funding fossil fuels investments since 2016 when the Paris Agreement was signed, according to a March 19 Third Act press release. That agreement is a treaty on climate change adopted by 196 parties during the United Nations Climate Change Conference in late 2015, according to the United Nations website.
All those parties that signed it agreed to a goal of preventing the planet from increasing its global average temperature above 2 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels, according to the United Nations website.
Bank of America supports the Paris Agreement, according to its website. It has set a goal to reach zero greenhouse gas emissions in financing, operations, activities and supply chain by 2050, the website states. In 2019, the company became carbon neutral and all of its electricity is from renewable sources.
Through its environmental business initiative, it has invested more than $200 billion to finance low carbon and business activities globally since 2007, according to its website. It has made a commitment to spend an additional $1 trillion on more of those activities by 2030, working toward the United Nations' sustainable development goals.
Fuller did not recognize many of the people who attended the event, she said. Anne Ferrara of Brooksville was drawn to the event out of concern for the health of the planet. She thinks funding fossil fuel projects contributes to creating an unsustainable plant that her descendants and other species’ descendants will not be able to live on.
The rally was an opportunity for her to help remind banks to do the moral thing, she said. It is a climate emergency, so she is there to help protect future generations.
“We need to stop the flow of the money and we need to absolutely stop all fossil fuel developments and put our potential into the health of the planet, which means renewable sources,” she said.
The world is experiencing a sixth major extinction and climate change is a crisis of unparalleled proportions, she said.
The previous five mass extinctions on the planet have been caused by natural phenomena, with the last one killing off the dinosaurs about 65.5 million years ago, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature website. But the sixth mass extinction is being perpetuated through humans’ use of land water and energy, driving climate change and deforestation.
Fuller recognizes that banks are important, she said. She thinks it is appalling that banks do not want to hear from the American public but they will listen to fossil fuel companies. It is something that she would like to see change.
The rally was not just a one-time action, she said, noting that the rallies are also informative to those who do not know that Bank of America is funding fossil fuels projects. “We might be back here with these great signs that we have, so it’s both organizing and informing,” she said.
Bank of America representatives declined to issue a comment about the Belfast rally.