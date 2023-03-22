News

BELFAST — More than 50 people with large and small signs gathered outside Bank of America in Belfast March 21 to rally against the company’s investment in new fossil fuel projects.

Local members of Third Act, a group made up of over-60 citizens advocating for action on climate change, organized the rally, which ended in a march to the building to submit a letter asking the company not to invest in any new fossil fuel projects.

Tags

Reporter

Kendra Caruso has reported for The Republican Journal since summer 2019. She graduated from the University of Maine in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She has won awards for her reporting and photography from Maine Press Association.

