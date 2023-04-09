News

ELLSWORTH — The driver in a single-vehicle Castine crash that killed four people this past December has been indicted on four counts of manslaughter, among other charges, the Maine State Police announced April 7.

In addition to the manslaughter charges, a Hancock County grand jury on April 6 indicted Joshua Goncalves-Radding, 20, of North Babylon, N.Y., on five counts of aggravated operating under the influence, two counts of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, three counts of driving to endanger and one count each of criminal speed, forgery and unlawful use of a license, according to Maine Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.