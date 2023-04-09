ELLSWORTH — The driver in a single-vehicle Castine crash that killed four people this past December has been indicted on four counts of manslaughter, among other charges, the Maine State Police announced April 7.
In addition to the manslaughter charges, a Hancock County grand jury on April 6 indicted Joshua Goncalves-Radding, 20, of North Babylon, N.Y., on five counts of aggravated operating under the influence, two counts of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, three counts of driving to endanger and one count each of criminal speed, forgery and unlawful use of a license, according to Maine Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
On Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m., troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine. Goncalves-Radding was traveling south with six passengers onboard when the 2013 Range Rover he was driving left the road, struck a tree and erupted into flames, according to police
As a result of the crash, four people were killed and three injured. The deceased are 20-year-old Brian Kenealy of York, Maine, 21-year-old Chase Fossett of Gardiner, Maine, 22-year-old Luke Simpson of Rockport, Mass., and 20-year-old Riley Ignacio-Cameron of Aquinnah, Mass. All seven occupants were Maine Maritime Academy students, Moss said.
"After an extensive investigation, it was determined that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash," Moss said in the April 7 statement. "The case was submitted to the Hancock County District Attorney’s Office, where it was reviewed."
The charges were subsequently submitted to a grand jury, and Goncalves-Radding was indicted on all counts. He will be formally charged at a later date, according to police.
State Police issued the following message to the public:
"The Maine State Police recognizes the significant impact this crash has had on the Maine Maritime Academy, the community, and friends and family of those who were injured and killed. Our thoughts remain with all those who have been greatly impacted by this enormous loss."