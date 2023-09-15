PALERMO — Eagle Scout projects are a big deal. Specific in requirements and large in scale, these projects represent the culmination of a successful career in scouting.
Becoming an Eagle Scout is a big deal. Eagle Scouts are rarer than valedictorians, and often viewed more favorably by post-secondary institutions.
Projects selected by Eagle Scouts most often address a community need. When it came time for Palermo scout Kaleb Brown to select a project, he went with his heart.
“I wanted something that would impact the community,” he said. He has certainly checked that box.
In fact, Kaleb’s Eagle Scout project will benefit a number of communities in Central and Coastal Maine.
He has built a helipad for LifeFlight on Turner Ridge Road in Palermo. Kaleb will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Palermo helipad on Sept. 23 at 11 a.m.
The lifelong Palermo resident is a member of Palermo Troop 222, where he currently serves as senior patrol leader.
Kaleb admits the project is unique. Asked about his choice, he identifies several reasons.
“I had a friend pass away in a drunk driving accident,” he said. “That made it emotional for me. My mom (Barbara Files-Lucier) was a critical care nurse in her former career and she’s one of the biggest reasons I did this.”
The decision to move forward with the helipad was made in December 2022, with Kaleb anticipating work to begin in the spring. That left him with four months to research, design, market and seek donations.
He identified the spot for the helipad, an open space at the rear of a parking lot that services the Palermo Youth Recreation Fields at 645 Turner Ridge Road.
LifeFlight sent specific instructions for constructing the helipad and dispatched a representative to do a site inspection with Kaleb.
With his plan approved, Kaleb needed materials, and labor.
“I basically knocked on doors,” he said of his search for helipad donors.
Knocking on a lot of doors, he amassed an impressive list of individuals and organizations willing to help, including Auburn Concrete, Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce, Bob Bruso, Darryl Heroux, Don Salvatore, Hancock Lumber, Haskell & Sons, Dusty Haskell, McGee Construction, Modern Woodmen of America, Nathan O’Northrup Forest Products and Earthworks, Palermo Youth Activities, Paul Keller State Farm and Wood and Grunts Farm.
Throughout the winter Kaleb worked out scheduling and gathered materials. Work commenced July 8 with a delivery of loam.
“The helipad has to be level,” he said. “We had to compact the dirt, a lot, before the concrete pad was poured.”
Throughout the project, Kaleb had plenty of helping hands.
“I’m so grateful for everyone that did anything connected with this,” he said. “It really was a community effort.”
In early August, concrete was poured and a red H painted on the helipad. Work was completed on the 100-by-100-foot landing zone on Aug. 20. It sits, staked off, awaiting its Sept. 23 christening.
Asked the final cost of the project, Kaleb smiled. “Nothing,” he said. “No money was spent — it was all donations.” Kaleb estimates the project’s total cost was around $20,000.
“I hope it saves lives. I think it will save lives,” he said. “It should benefit our community and all of the communities around us.”
Kaleb anticipates entering Kennebec Valley Community College next fall to “take advantage of free college” before he begins studying to become an anesthesiologist. The project, and Kaleb’s draw toward the medical field, speak to his nature.
“I want to help people,” he said. “That’s what I’m looking to do. It’s what I’ve always wanted to do in life. That’s one of the big sparks for this as well.”
A chance encounter at a local hospital this past winter also speaks to his character.
Kaleb and his mother were in a local medical center and met a woman whose daughter was ill. They talked about the helipad project to the woman who, coincidentally, lived across the street from the helipad site.
Unfortunately, the woman’s daughter passed away. As work got underway on the helipad, the woman came across the street to greet Kaleb and crew and thank them.
“That meant so much,” Kaleb said.
He has asked that woman to cut the ribbon on the Palermo helipad on Sept. 23.
The Palermo helipad will probably save a life, or lives. Given that, it’s not only an Eagle project, but a community legacy — Kaleb Brown’s Eagle Legacy.