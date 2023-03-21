News

Rockland Loyal Biscuit January 2021

Joel and Heidi Neal when they purchased Loyal Biscuit in January 2010 in Rockland.

EarthWise Pet has acquired six Loyal Biscuit pet supply stores located throughoutMaine, the company announced in a news release.

“The decision to join forces with EarthWise Pet was made by Loyal Biscuit’s owner, Heidi Neal, as she believes that EarthWise Pet’s philosophy is very similar to the one she has created with her business. The acquisition of Loyal Biscuit by EarthWise Pet is a strategic move that allows both companies to serve the communities of better,” the March 13 news release from EarthWise stated.

