CANTON, N.Y. — Matthew Shelton of Belfast has been named to St. Lawrence University’s dean’s list for achieving academic excellence during the fall 2022 semester. Shelton is a member of the class of 2026. He attended Belfast Area High School.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.
Fishman earns dean’s list honorsBOSTON — Emerson College student Ella Fishman of Lincolnville earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 semester. The requirement to make dean’s list is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.
Fishman is majoring in creative writing toward a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree and is a member of the class of 2024.
Nursing student has hands blessed before first clinical rotationMANCHESTER, N.H. — Saint Anselm College sophomore nursing student Sarah Woods of Belfast joined fellow student nurses in the Abbey Church for a blessing before beginning clinical placements. The blessing of the hands ceremony is a tradition for the college’s future nurses, connecting the Benedictine values at the center of their college experience to their future work.
To be eligible for this honor, a student must be in good academic standing and have completed three semesters of a liberal arts nursing curriculum. The nursing students were joined by faculty, family and friends for prayer and reflection.
McBride named to fall dean’s list at ClarkWORCESTER, Mass. — Andrew H. McBride of Searsmont was named to first honors on the Clark University dean’s list. His selection recognizes outstanding academic achievement during the fall 2022 semester. Students must have a GPA of 3.8 or above for first honors.
Liberty woman makes Abilene Christian dean’s honor rollABILENE, Texas — Cassondra Heath of Liberty was named to Abilene Christian University fall 2022 dean’s honor roll. Heath is a freshman majoring in music teaching.
To qualify for the dean’s honor roll, students must earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.
Belmont University announces dean’s listNASHVILLE, Tenn. — Belmont University has named Makayla Roberto of Prospect to its dean’s list. Dean’s list eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Nickerson named to Emmanuel dean’s listBOSTON — William Nickerson of Lincolnville has made Emmanuel College’s dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. To earn a spot on the dean’s list, Emmanuel students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Snider makes dean’s list at BatesLEWISTON — Daniel Snider of Belfast was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the fall semester ending in December 2022. This is a distinction earned by students whose GPA is 3.92 or higher.
Snider, the son of Bruce D. Snider and Elizabeth S. Snider, is a graduate of Belfast Area High School. He is a sophomore at Bates majoring in French and Francophone studies.