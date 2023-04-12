PRESQUE ISLE — The following Waldo County students have achieved academic distinction for the fall semester at the University of Maine at Presque Isle.
Named to the dean's list were Maleah Chadwick of Liberty, Zachary Curtis of Searsmont, Matthew Goodrich of Winterport and Taylor Shute of Palermo.
Named to the part-time list was Maleena Morse of Lincolnville.
Local residents named to Simmons dean's list
BOSTON — Allie Morse and Trinity Payne, both of Lincolnville, and Sarah Cournoyer of Swanville have been named to the 2022 fall semester dean's list at Simmons University.
To qualify for dean's list status at Simmons, undergraduate students must obtain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Kasey Wood makes dean's list at St. Lawrence
CANTON, N.Y. — Kasey Wood of Lincolnville has been named to St. Lawrence University's dean's list for achieving academic excellence during the fall 2022 semester. Wood is a member of the class of 2024 and is majoring in data science. Wood attended Camden Hills Regional High School.
To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.
Lincolnville woman inducted into honor society
FRANKLIN, Mass. — Dean College announced that Elinor Silverio of Lincolnville has been inducted into the Golden Key International Honour Society for her academic achievements.