BELFAST — Belfast Senior College’s fall semester, welcoming participants ages 50 and older, begins Thursday, Sept. 21.
This semester launches a new chapter for Senior College and its community of learners, with 14 classes offered in multiple Belfast locations on a variety of days. Classes can be taken in one day, over three days or six weeks, and attended in person or via Zoom.
A diversity of topics offers something for everyone, including history, health, literature, music, crafts and the visual arts in six different locations in downtown Belfast. Registration opens on Friday, Sept. 1.
“We work hard to meet our diversity of learning community members where they are, taking into account a variety of needs and interests,” said Senior College President Nancy Perkins. “In the past, all classes have been held on Thursday only and in the one location of the Hutchinson Center. We are excited now that classes are spread over the entire week, allowing members to take a class every day if they would like.”
Senior College’s fall semester’s one-day classes range from “Belfast’s Changing Waterfront” to “Poems of Insight & Awakening” and “Antisemitism Past & Present,” as well as “Nutritional Healing Basics.”
Those who want a hands-on learning experience can take the three-day class, “Paper Cutting Exploration.” Six-week classes include, for those interested in the arts, “New Directions in Drawing” and “Photography’s a Snap” as well as literature offerings of “Still an Unexpected Poet,” “Plays of Tennessee Williams” and “Back to Charles Dickens.”
Lastly, those who want to develop new ways to express themselves can enroll in “So Ya Wanna Sing” and “Advanced French.” Also available are the two Zoom multi-week classes of “Norse Mythology & Religion” and “German Resistance to Hitler.”
Convenient downtown Belfast class locations include Belfast Free Library’s Abbott Room, the First Church, Penobscot Shores, St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, Social Capital and Waterfall Arts.
Additional upcoming Senior College events include a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, to launch the new Senior College office at Belfast CoWorking, 17a Main Street. In the following week, Senior College invites the public to attend its Fall Kickoff Celebration, catered by Bell the Cat, on Thursday, Sept. 14, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Belfast Boathouse.
Belfast Senior College is an independent all-volunteer nonprofit organization, now celebrating 30 years of programming. For the affordable price of $25 for a one-year membership, it provides year-round courses and events to provide stimulation, knowledge, social interaction and fun for people age 50 and up. Members’ spouses and partners of any age are also welcome to become members.
Class fees are $40 for five- and six-session courses, $15 for three one-hour courses, and $20 for a special three-session course in paper cutting. A few classes have different structures and costs. See individual class descriptions.
Limited scholarships are available for students or members. Call the office at 206-707-6010 for more scholarship information.
Class registration begins on Friday, Sept. 1. For complete details on membership and course registration, go to belfastseniorcollege.org.