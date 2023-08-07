BELFAST — In the early '70s, Spencer Johnson, M.D., published a short parable laden with wisdom. In "Who Moved My Cheese," four characters (Sniff & Scurry and Hem & Haw) address the changes befalling their lives. A very popular book within the corporate world of the late 20th century, it was used in helping employees deal with the changed economic world as they knew it.
Just six weeks ago, in late June, Belfast Senior College found its cheese had definitely moved. It was then that its board learned the Hutchinson Center, home to Senior College since its inception, was closing Aug. 6. Suddenly, Senior College trustees were faced with the question, “What now?”
In less than two weeks, Senior College found new office space at Belfast Coworking (17A Main St.) and a special group of volunteers began the search for new venues for fall classes. The Curriculum Committee continued its work, the summer session was held to great acclaim, and work continued as usual.
Its cheese was moved, but Senior College answered with “We have found new cheese” and its fall session will again offer a mix of art, craft, history and literature. The only change is that classes will be held throughout Belfast, rather than being in one place.
Locations include St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, First Church, Social Capital, Waterfall Arts, and the Belfast Free Library. Classes will begin on the usual date of the third Thursday in September (Sept. 21), but not all classes will be held on Thursdays. For the first time, students can sign up for more than just the two Thursday classes.
Meanwhile, Senior College invites all who are Senior College members — or all who are interested in becoming a member — to attend a kick-off continental breakfast and annual meeting on Thursday, Sept. 14, 9:30 a.m. at the Belfast Boathouse, 34 Commercial St. Bell the Cat will provide an assortment of baked goods, including muffins, sweet rolls and bagels, as well as a fruit platter accompanied by tea and coffee.
Senior College President Nancy Perkins said, “We look forward to having a full house gathering of longtime and prospective members with us to celebrate our new beginning. This year will be remembered as the year we thought we were finally returning to normal following the pandemic, only to find another change facing us. We remain strong, dedicated, and excited about what will surely be a dynamic and vital year. Like Sniff & Scurry in Who Moved My Cheese, we scurried and have found our new cheese!”
On Friday, Sept. 1, Senior College will move into its new office at the foot of Main Street.
The schedule and sites for fall semester classes are now posted on the website at belfastseniorcollege.org. The new Senior College mailing address is P.O. Box 3, Belfast, ME 04915; its phone number is (207) 707-6010.