Belfast Coworking: New location of Belfast Senior College

Belfast Coworking: the new home office for Belfast Senior College at 17A Main St. in Belfast.

 Photo Courtesy of Belfast Senor College

BELFAST — In the early '70s, Spencer Johnson, M.D., published a short parable laden with wisdom. In "Who Moved My Cheese," four characters (Sniff & Scurry and Hem & Haw) address the changes befalling their lives. A very popular book within the corporate world of the late 20th century, it was used in helping employees deal with the changed economic world as they knew it.

Just six weeks ago, in late June, Belfast Senior College found its cheese had definitely moved. It was then that its board learned the Hutchinson Center, home to Senior College since its inception, was closing Aug. 6. Suddenly, Senior College trustees were faced with the question, “What now?”