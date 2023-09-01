Education

Belfast Boathouse

Belfast Senior College’s fall semester kick-off event and annual meeting, complete with continental breakfast, news and special speakers, takes place Thursday, Sept 14, 9:30 to 11 a.m., at the Belfast Boathouse. Photo courtesy of Belfast Senior College

BELFAST — Belfast Senior College kicks off its fall semester of 14 classes with a special event on Thursday, Sept. 14, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Belfast Boathouse.

The event, celebrating “Lifelong Learning in Waldo County,” is open to all Senior College members and people in the greater Belfast community who are considering becoming members. With food provided by Bell the Cat and special presentations by Waldo County Sen. Chip Curry and long-time fall course instructors Kristin Fangoulis and Fred Bowers, the kickoff includes Senior College’s annual meeting, and “a basketful of news,” according to Senior College President Nancy Perkins.