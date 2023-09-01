Belfast Senior College’s fall semester kick-off event and annual meeting, complete with continental breakfast, news and special speakers, takes place Thursday, Sept 14, 9:30 to 11 a.m., at the Belfast Boathouse. Photo courtesy of Belfast Senior College
BELFAST — Belfast Senior College kicks off its fall semester of 14 classes with a special event on Thursday, Sept. 14, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Belfast Boathouse.
The event, celebrating “Lifelong Learning in Waldo County,” is open to all Senior College members and people in the greater Belfast community who are considering becoming members. With food provided by Bell the Cat and special presentations by Waldo County Sen. Chip Curry and long-time fall course instructors Kristin Fangoulis and Fred Bowers, the kickoff includes Senior College’s annual meeting, and “a basketful of news,” according to Senior College President Nancy Perkins.
Curry will address the vital role of Senior College as Waldo County’s premier lifelong learning center. Drawing on his career as an educator, academic adviser and leader in many community organizations, he will share his perspective on the closing of the Hutchinson Center and its impact on those who seek continued learning opportunities throughout their lives.
“There have been so many changes over the past three years, and even more in the past month,” Perkins said in a press release. “When we lost the Hutchinson Center as our base of operations, we made it easier for you to find us in six places all around Belfast. We now offer a full schedule of classes between Sept. 21 and Nov. 15. If you can’t get to us, you can choose two of those classes on Zoom.
“When we lost our office, we opened a new one in the Belfast Coworking building at the foot of Main Street. And now we have the chance to let all our members, and all of our future members, know what is going to happen going forward.
“The Board of Directors, members, faculty and students will be celebrating a bigger, better Belfast Senior College. Not bad for an organization made up entirely of volunteers.”
According to Board member Denise Pendleton, the fall semester that starts Sept. 21 has something for everyone. “The Curriculum Committee has been working overtime to produce a very special array of fall classes,” Pendleton said in the press release. “One of the Sept. 14 kickoff event’s speakers, Kristin Frangoulis, teaches one of them, an interactive look at three of Tennessee Williams’s plays. There are also courses in drawing, photography, Charles Dickens, Norse mythology, poetry, nutrition, singing, history, current events and even the history of Belfast’s waterfront.”
Belfast Senior College is an independent, all-volunteer nonprofit organization, now celebrating 30 years of programming. For the price of $25 for a one-year membership, it provides year-round courses and events to provide stimulation, knowledge, social interaction and fun for people age 50 and up. Members’ spouses and partners of any age also welcome to become members.
Class fees are $40 for five- and six-session courses, $15 for three one-hour courses, and $20 for a special three-session course in paper cutting. For complete information on membership and course registration, go to belfastseniorcollege.org.