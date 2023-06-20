Meals will be served at several locations around Waldo County this summer, free to children up to age 18, thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program and its local providers.
The program’s purpose is to ensure that children who receive free or reduced-price school meals have access to good nutrition when school is out. However, there are no income requirements and no registration needed for meals served at program locations.
USDA reimburses program operators who serve these no-cost, healthy meals to children and teens in low-income areas. Locally, meals are available in a number of locations through the Belfast Soup Kitchen and the regional school units. Note that days, dates, times and types of meals (breakfast and/or lunch) vary by location.
Belfast Soup Kitchen is providing eat-in and take-home meals on at four locations in Belfast and two locations in Searsport, now through Aug. 18, and home delivery will be possible for qualifying RSU 20 children in Searsport and Stockton Springs.
In both the Belfast and Searsport locations, following their meals, children will engage in an educational enrichment activity, and they will go home with additional meals (three breakfasts and two lunches on Mondays, and four breakfasts and three lunches on Thursdays).
In Belfast, the Soup Kitchen is serving meals on Mondays and Thursdays at Bay Head Apartments, 2 East Ave., from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.; at Hyland Estates, 33 Brooke Drive, from 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.; at Swan Lake Estates, 21 Chickadee Circle, from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.; and at Seaside Heights, 72 Ryan Road, from noon to 12:30 p.m.
In Searsport, in conjunction with RSU 20, the Soup Kitchen is serving meals at Mariner Woods, 27 Mortland Road, on Mondays and Thursdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m., and at Windward Manor Apartments, 33 Prospect St., on Mondays and Thursdays from 11 to 11:30 a.m.
In addition, RSU 20 children who live outside the immediate areas around the two Searsport locations, including those living in Stockton Springs, may qualify to have meals delivered to their homes. Contact the Belfast Soup Kitchen at 338-4845 for details.
Meals will also be provided at Searsport Elementary School to RSU 20 students attending summer school.
Regional School Units 71, 3 and 25 are also providing meals at several locations. Meals must be eaten on site, and anyone 18 or younger may come to eat.
Belfast
RSU 71 is providing lunches at the Waldo County YMCA, 157 Lincolnville Ave., Belfast, Monday through Thursday each week from June 26 through Aug. 17, from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
RSU 71 is serving breakfast and lunch at Capt. Albert W. Stevens School, 31 Elementary Drive, Belfast, Tuesday through Thursday each week, from July 5 through July 22, with breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.
Mount View
RSU 3 is serving meals at Mount View High School, 577 Mount View Road, Thorndike, Monday through Friday each week, from July 5 through July 28, with breakfast from 7:45 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. For more information, contact Tina Fabian, child nutrition director, at 568-4607.
Bucksport
RSU 25 is serving lunches in the Miles Lane School cafeteria, 52 Miles Lane, Bucksport, Monday through Friday each week, now through Aug. 18 (except for July 4), from noon to 1 p.m. If further information is needed, email summermeals@rsu25.org.
Carolyn Zachary is the Republican Journal assistant editor