Education

Meals will be served at several locations around Waldo County this summer, free to children up to age 18, thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program and its local providers.

The program’s purpose is to ensure that children who receive free or reduced-price school meals have access to good nutrition when school is out. However, there are no income requirements and no registration needed for meals served at program locations.

Carolyn Zachary is the Republican Journal assistant editor