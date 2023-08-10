MACHIAS — The University of Maine at Machias recognized 138 students for achieving dean’s list honors in the spring 2023 semester, among them Ellen Curtis of Brooks, Desmond Gonzalez of Montville, Matt Kelley of Waldo and Kam Landry of Verona Island.
To make the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.3 or higher.
Noble graduates from Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Kyle Noble of Freedom has graduated from the University of Tampa with a Bachelor of Science degree in criminology and criminal justice.
Local students graduate from UVM
BURLINGTON, Vt. — University of Vermont President Suresh Garimella recently conferred degrees on an estimated 3,383 graduates. Among them were Matthew Nickerson of Lincolnville, who earned a bachelor's degree in biology, and Tara O’Donovan of Belfast, who earned a bachelor's degree in gender, sexuality and women's studies and Latin.
Kelly named to Tufts dean's list
MEDFORD, Mass. — Tufts University student Olivia Kelly of Islesboro, class of 2024, was named to the dean's list for the spring semester. Dean's list honors at Tufts require a semester GPA of 3.4 or greater.
Simeone makes dean's list at Lawrence University
APPLETON, Wis. — Jamie Simeone of Burnham has made the dean's list at Lawrence University. The Lawrence dean's list is an annual honor roll of students demonstrating exemplary academic performance, compiled at the end of the academic year once all grades have been recorded.
Patriot Insurance awards scholarships
YARMOUTH — Patriot Insurance is pleased to announce 2023 recipients of the Patriot Education Scholarship program. Local students to receive Patriot scholarships are Cole Ellis of Searsport and Claudine Webber of Lincolnville, both students at Thomas College, and Hannah Varnum of Verona Island, who attends Husson University.
To be eligible, students must have graduated from a Maine high school and must be attending a Maine college, community college, or university. They should be majoring or minoring in insurance or another business program. This year, a total of $85,000 in scholarships were awarded.