Colin Donovan graduates from Delaware Law School
WILMINGTON, Del. — Widener University Delaware Law School graduated 230 law school students this spring, among them Colin Donovan of Waldo. Donovan earned a Juris Doctor degree.
UMF announces dean's list
FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington has announced its spring dean’s list. Those who earned grade point averages of 3.8 or better are listed with high honors; those whose GPAs were greater than 3.5 but less than 3.8 are listed with honors. Area students who made the dean's list are listed by hometown:
Belmont, Michaela Newton, honors; Bucksport: Katelyn Cloutier, honors; Emily Keniston, high honors; Knox: Lydia Bryant, high honors; Lincolnville: Abby Milner, honors; Montville: Gray Paradis, high honors; Morrill: Madison Farris, honors; Palermo: Katie Brundage, high honors; Jacob Sutter, honors; Swanville: Hailey Hall, high honors; Thorndike: Jacie Nickerson, high honors; Unity: Gunnar Martin, high honors; Verona Island: Aubrey Merritt, high honors; and Winterport: Grayson Koelbl, high honors.
Lincolnville woman makes dean's list
FRANKLIN, Mass. — Dean College announced that Elinor Silverio of Lincolnville has earned a place on the dean's list for the spring 2023 semester.
Liana Gobin named to Plymouth State dean's list
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Liana Gobin of Belfast has been named to the Plymouth State University dean's list for the spring semester. To be named to the dean's list, a student must achieve a GPA between 3.5 and 3.69 during the semester. Gobin is majoring in nursing.
Bowie makes Castleton dean's list
CASTLETON, Vt. — Hannah Bowie of Winterport was recently named to the Castleton University dean's list for the spring semester. To qualify for this academic honor, students must maintain a semester GPA of 3.5 or better.
Local residents named to Clark dean's list
WORCESTER, Mass. — The following local residents were named to Clark University's spring 2023 dean's list:
Brexton E. Getchell of Unity was named to second honors, Caleb J. Sacks of Palermo was named to second honors, and Andrew H. McBride of Searsmont was named to first honors.
Students must have a GPA of 3.8 or above for first honors or a GPA between 3.50 and 3.79 for second honors.
Local students achieve academic honors at UMA
AUGUSTA – The University of Maine at Augusta has named the following full- and part-time area students to its president’s list for the spring semester, which honors students who achieve semester grade point averages of 3.8 or higher:
Fulltime students Gabby Allen, Palermo; Alyce Goodridge, Lincolnville; Vanessa Harding, Troy; Summer Hotham, Palermo; Trisha Limeburner, Belfast; Katy Longchamp, Belfast; Jamie Russell, Belfast; Jeune Schneider, Liberty; Randi Small, Belfast; Piper Stiles, Searsport; and Mary Weiss, Belfast.
Part-time students Cameron Chalmers, Morrill; Renee Duplisea, Burnham; Kelci Faulkingham, Belfast; Ada Hunter, Frankfort; Chaney Kienow, Winterport; Richard Sutter, Palermo; and Anne Wallace, Northport.
Students named to the dean’s list, which honors those who achieve GPAs of 3.25 to 3.79, were:
Full-time students Emily Abbott, Belmont; Elijah Allen, Palermo; Katie Bradshaw, Swanville; Maggie Camden, Thorndike; Taylor Campbell, Belfast; Dena DeFlaminis, Bucksport; Michelle Fertsch, Liberty; Jarryd Fonger, Jackson; Emily Gould, Burnham; Courtney Green, Lincolnville; Chelsea Knight, Northport; Dawn Lucier, Belfast; Michelle Murnane, Searsport; Geoffery O’Neil, Belfast; Mary Robbins, Searsmont; and Becky Seifrit, Stockton Springs.
Part-time students Zach Desrochers, Northport; Gina Green, Belfast; Chloe Harvey, Belfast; Brandon Kelley, Bucksport; Adrienne LeBlanc, Belfast; Janessa McCole, Lincolnville; Dominique Nabarowsky, Freedom; Felicia Newton, Waldo; and Laurie Roy, Morrill.
Scholarship opportunity
CableTV.com is offering a $2,000 Arts and Entertainment scholarship for students attending an undergraduate arts program at an accredited university in fall 2023, whether majoring, minoring, or still filling out declaration paperwork. Deadline to apply is July 21.
To enter, write a 300-500 word essay telling about "a movie or show that has empowered you in your academic life and why." Entry form: cabletv.com/blog/arts-scholarship.