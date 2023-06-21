Gaiero graduates, makes dean's list
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Amy Gaiero of Belfast has graduated from the University of Iowa with a Bachelor of Science degree in sustainability science from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. She also made the dean's list for spring semester, which requires a grade point average of 3.50 or higher.
Wilt graduates from Fairfield University
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Jeffrey Wilt of Northport graduated from Fairfield University in May.
Norwich University announces dean's list
NORTHFIELD, Vt. — Maeve Noble-Lowe of Freedom has been recognized on the dean’s list at Norwich University for the Spring semester. Full-time undergraduate students who earned a GPA of at least 3.40 are awarded dean's list honors.
Bragg makes dean's honor list at RPI
TROY, N.Y. — Annika Bragg of Winterport, who is studying mechanical engineering, has made the dean's honor list for the spring semester at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York. The dean's honor list recognizes students who achieve a GPA of 3.5 or better.
Frankfort woman named to Husson Online's president's list
BANGOR — Christine Elizabeth Dubois-Matson of Frankfort was recently named to Husson University Online's president's list. Dubois-Matson was enrolled in Husson's Bachelor of Science in health care administration and public health program.
Students who earn president's list recognition must achieve a 3.80 to 4.0 semester grade point average.
Keller makes Shenandoah dean's list
WINCHESTER, Va. — Kalina Keller of Knox is one of 943 students who earned a spot on the dean's list at Shenandoah University for the spring semester. To qualify, students enrolled in baccalaureate degree programs must earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.
Husson University announces honors list
BANGOR — Five Waldo County students have been named to the spring honors list at Husson University. To qualify, students must achieve a 3.40 to 3.59 semester GPA.
Those honored are Mikaela L. Alley of Frankfort, enrolled in Husson's Bachelor of Science in exercise science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program; Grace Littlefield of Morrill, enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in nursing program; Bailey Donovan and Skyelor Gardner, both of Winterport and both enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in business administration program; and Ryan M. Kenneson of Winterport, enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in integrated technology with a concentration in computer information system, a certificate in graphic design and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in organizational management program.
Husson announces dean's list
BANGOR — Nine Waldo County students have achieved a 3.60 to 3.79 GPA to be named to the spring dean's list at Husson University. They are Kayla Marie Payson of Belfast, majoring in nursing; Summer Deans of Belmont, enrolled in Husson's Bachelor of Science in exercise science/Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program; Alexia Hopkins of Searsport,enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in psychology/Master of Science in clinical mental health counseling program; Macy Fowler of Thorndike, enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in exercise science/Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program.
Also, Nancy A. Langley of Troy, majoring in psychology; Justin Grant of Winterport, majoring in biology; Lexie LePage of Winterport, majoring in nursing; Ryleigh E. Preston of Winterport, enrolled in Husson's Bachelor of Science in criminal justice with a concentration in psychology, a certificate in forensics and a Master of Science in criminal justice administration program; and Bree Romesburg of Winterport, majoring in nursing.
Husson names students to president's list
BANGOR — Eighteen Waldo County students have achieved grade point averages between 3.80 and 4.0 to be named to the spring president's list at Husson University.
They are Ashley Blais of Belfast, enrolled in Husson's Bachelor of Science in audio engineering with a concentration in live sound production, a certificate in advanced music production and a certificate in advanced post-production program; Jillian Clapp of Belfast, majoring in elementary education; and Daniel Charles Groening of Belfast, enrolled in Husson's Bachelor of Science in audio engineering with a concentration in music production, a certificate in advanced post-production and a certificate in the fundamentals of video production program.
Also, Randa Dunton of Lincolnville, majoring in biology; Sage Pound of Montville, majoring in psycholog; Avery Henningsen of Palermo, enrolled in Husson's Bachelor of Science in mass communications with a concentration in sports journalism and a certificate in marketing communications program; Marayah Carson of Prospect, majoring in nursing; and Mikayla Pickoski of Prospect, enrolled in Husson's Bachelor of Science in criminal justice/Bachelor of Science in psychology with a Mental Health Rehabilitation Technician/Community (MHRT/C) certification program.
Also, Gabe Kneeland of Sandy Point, majoring in psychology; Kyle Artkop of Searsmont, enrolled in Husson's Bachelor of Science in exercise science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program; Jenna Keach of Searsport, enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in criminal justice/Master of Science in criminal justice administration with a concentration in psychology program; and Isaias Therio of Stockton Springs, enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and a certificate in pre-law studies program.
Also, Anna Elizabeth Coleman of Swanville, majoring in English; Kaleb Currier of Waldo, enrolled in Husson's Bachelor of Science in integrated technology with a concentration in software development/Master of Business Administration (MBA) program; Alyssa Varnum of Waldo, enrolled in thegram; Elizabeth Burgess of Winterport,enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in business administration with a concentration in entrepreneurship and small business management/Master of Business Administration (MBA) program.
Also, Lizzie Kervin of Winterport, majoring in biology with a concentration in biochemistry; and JoHannah Philbrook of Winterport, majoring in forensic science.