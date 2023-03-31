BELFAST — The benefits of experiential learning and an International Baccalaureate curriculum were discussed at length at the March 27 meeting of the RSU 71 Board of Directors.
Up first was Belfast Area High School principal Jeff Lovejoy, who guided the board through the International Baccalaureate curriculum.
The International Baccalaureate (IB) program is nearly as old as the Advanced Placement program. Registered as a nonprofit organization in Switzerland in 1971, its core concepts have been taught since the late 1950s.
As of March 2023, there are over 7,500 IB programs being offered worldwide at 5,500 schools in 160 countries.
The IB curriculum is created by teachers and gives educators latitude in designing their classes. Teachers can connect with stakeholders (e.g., students, parents, colleagues, local leaders) to design what and how to study the subject matter.
IB includes four different program models. A diploma program requires students to take academically rigorous coursework, complete creativity, service and activity components, and learn the theory of knowledge. The diploma program usually concludes with an extended essay that the student must research and author.
The IB program also offers a career-related program that is similar to the diploma program, but includes career-related studies without the extended essay piece. These programs are designed to accommodate students in their last two years of high school, like the AP program. It is this program that BAHS would like to pursue.
“The career-related program, I think, is the best fit for Belfast Area High School,” Lovejoy said. “It’s a great time for Belfast to begin exploring this.”
Lovejoy’s presentation focused on the IB career-related program and how it would supplement the current diploma program at BAHS.
“If a Waldo County Technical Center student took just one of these (IB courses),” Lovejoy said, “it would elevate their experience.”
Lovejoy noted that a theme that emerged from the program was “international-mindedness” and felt that would be a great component for BAHS. He stressed the IB program would not squeeze other programs out.
“We do some things really well at Belfast,” Lovejoy said. “This is not to compete with our (Advanced Placement) program. It’s not meant to compete with the Tech Center. It’s a supplement. I really want to stress that. It’s a great supplement to what we do at the high school.”
At present BAHS and RSU 71 have melded the creativity, activity and service component with the school's philosophy with an eye toward becoming an IB school candidate.
Lovejoy noted the career-related program was more accessible to a greater cross-section of BAHS students. Students taking AP classes could take a few IB courses and obtain that diploma as well. A student attending WCTC could do the same. In each case, the course taken supplements the diploma programs and enhances the student’s experience.
“It’s a pathway for students to do both,” Lovejoy said.
The process of applying for candidacy has already started. If approved, BAHS would be a candidate school for a year, spend a year at the authorization phase and, if authorized, begin offering full IB courses in the third year.
At present, BAHS does not offer IB courses. If approved for IB, Lovejoy said Belfast would have to offer two courses, but he saw immediate room to grow.
“I think, realistically, we can bring in four or five courses over the next two years,: he said.
Following Lovejoy’s presentation, RSU 71 Superintendent Mary Alice McLean and Curriculum Coordinator Laura Miller walked the board through a presentation on the EL (expeditionary learning) Educational curriculum currently being piloted within the district.
McLean noted administrators identified several issues in 2016, one being low student engagement. Student engagement is at the heart of the EL program currently being piloted within RSU 71. The curriculum is research-based.
“This wasn’t created by someone in an ivory tower,” McLean said. “This is based in science.”
Miller went on to outline how the program is being implemented in grades K-8. The program is centered around reading and developed by some of the leading literacy experts in the field.
One of the main goals of the EL program is to create instructional practices that elevate student ownership and voice and create structure for engaging students in meaningful and collaborative work.
“This is a way for students to be responsible for their own learning,” Miller said. “The teacher acts as a facilitator to that goal.”
An endorsement for the EL program came earlier in the evening during public comment.
Tamara Wilt, a fifth grade teacher at Captain Albert Stevens Elementary School, told the board that since the pilot program began, office referrals and behavioral issues were down, and there were far fewer complaints about reading.
“Instead, all the students are involved, sharing opinions and information,” Wilt said. “Students are working collaboratively. They’re excited to move on to the next chapter.”
The board tabled questions regarding the presentations, and the remaining budget workshops with special education, curriculum and central office to its meeting on April 10.