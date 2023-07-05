Education

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Corps program has launched a summer recruitment drive in Maine, offering immediate openings and free career training in the nation’s leading industries for 16- through 24-year-olds from low-income households.

“Job Corps offers a path to apprenticeships and higher-paying careers in the nation’s fastest-growing industries,” said Rachel Torres, national director of Job Corps. “Our graduates fill a critical need for employers and the economy.”