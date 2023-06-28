ATLANTA, Ga. — Two Waldo County Technical Center students met a threshold score to earn Skill Point Certificates June 21-22 at the SkillsUSA Championships here.
Elijah Nelson and Max Downer were awarded Skill Point Certificates in Interactive Application and Video Game Development.
The local pair were among more than 6,000 students who competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers 1.79 million square feet, equivalent to 31 football fields or 41 acres.
The Skill Point Certificate represents workplace readiness in the occupational specialty and students can add the certificate to their employment portfolio as an indicator of proficiency.
Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 110 hands-on competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking. Industry leaders from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers. Industry support of the SkillsUSA Championships is valued at over $36 million in donated time, equipment, cash and material. More than 1,200 industry judges and technical committee members participated this year. All SkillsUSA Championships competitors were honored on Friday night, June 23 at the SkillsUSA Awards Session at State Farm Arena.
The SkillsUSA Championships event is held annually for students in middle school, high school or college/postsecondary programs as part of the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference. The national, nonprofit partnership of students, instructors and industry is a verified talent pipeline for America's skilled workforce that is working to help solve the skills gap.