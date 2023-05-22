UNITY — Despite cutting funding for two currently unfilled ed tech positions, purchases for the athletic department and purchases for the transportation department, Regional School Unit 3 is proposing a 6.5% year-over-year increase in the overall school budget this year.
The district was required to increase the budget in certain areas, including funding the high school’s assistant principal’s position, which was previously grant-funded, Superintendent Charles Brown said in a letter to taxpayers. The district must also fund a transportation supervisor.
The most significant budget increases are to cover rising fuel and utility costs, and to establish competitive wages and salaries, he said. There are no new programs or staff positions proposed in the budget this year.
“The RSU 3 Board of Directors crafted a budget that they believe supports the needs of the students, while being mindful of the burden on taxpayers,” he stated in the letter.
The overall proposed budget this year is $21,843,000, an increase compared to last year’s $20,516,900 approved budget. The state increased its funding to the district by 3.6%, providing $9,598,651.99 toward the budget this year.
Towns will have to raise more funds for the budget this year compared to last year, some town rate increases are in the double digits. Liberty must pay the most, by far, toward the budget this year — more than any other district town. Liberty's share is $1,827,380, a 12.4% increase over last year, and the second-highest percentage increase among RSU 3 towns.
Unity has the next largest town allocation, requiring it to pay $1,566,913 toward the budget. However, its 7.4% funding increase is one of the lowest rate increases compared to other towns.
Montville saw the highest rate increase among towns this year, at $13.3%. It must pay $1,023,838 toward the budget this year.
Brooks must pay $940,539, an 11% increase. Freedom must pay $726,892, a 7% increase. Jackson must pay $476,124, an 11.7% increase. Knox must pay $659,615, a 10.8% increase. Monroe must pay $1,024,778, a 9% increase. Thorndike must pay $658,621, a 10.8% increase. Troy must pay $835,233, a 9.5% increase. Waldo must pay $795,515, an 11.8% increase.
In his letter, Brown raised awareness of other factors the district must grapple with that affect education. District students experiencing housing insecurity for the previous school year numbered almost 4% of the student population, he said, while the state average sits at 1.5%. It includes students living in shelters, inadequate housing, hotels, along with unaccompanied youth and families living with other families.
Nearly 50% of students in the previous school year were considered chronically absent, in which they missed 10% or more of the school year, he said. “While we are doing everything we can with our resources, as a district we are asking for our communities’ help in addressing these concerns,” he said.
He feels the district has worked diligently to put forward a budget that meets the needs of the students while considering the financial resources in the district, he said.
“The School Board, administrators, staff, and students of RSU 3 are very fortunate and appreciative of the support from our communities. As we work together for what is best for our students and families, we will build upon our community relationships and support one another,” he said.
Kendra Caruso has reported for The Republican Journal since summer 2019. She graduated from the University of Maine in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She has won awards for her reporting and photography from Maine Press Association.