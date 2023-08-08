MORRILL – Gladys Weymouth Elementary School kindergarten teacher Caitlin Ray has moved up to the semifinals for 2024 Maine Teacher of the Year.
She was announced July 28 as one of eight semifinalists selected by an Educate Maine panel from a field of the 16 county Teachers of the Year for 2023. Ray is Waldo County’s 2023 Teacher of the Year.
Speaking with The Republican Journal Aug. 7, Ray said the panel of judges was to announce four finalists this week.
Born and raised in Belfast, Ray said she went into teaching because “I’ve always loved kids.”
“I got my first aid certification and baby-sat as soon as I could,” she said. But she struggled in school.
“I ‘get’ the struggling learner — I was one of them — and I remember the feeling of ‘I’m spending all day in school and feeling inadequate in the academic portion,’” Ray said.
“My connections to teachers were what got me through. When you’re spending that much time at school and when adults have gone out of their way to make that connection with you and gone beyond academics, it makes you feel like you belong,” she said. “My mission is to be that person for as many kids as I can.”
Ray graduated from Husson University with a BS degree in physical education and youth development. But her first job landed her in Bank of America’s child development center, initially in the baby room, next in pre-K, and then she moved on to work for Broadreach.
None of those jobs were directly related to her degree, but in them she discovered a love for younger kids. Ray took online classes and earned certifications for birth to pre-K, then K to 3. “I wanted options,” she said.
Now an educator for 13 years, the mother of two (daughter Halle, 9, and son Bennett, 6) has been one of two kindergarten teachers at Gladys Weymouth since 2017. She, husband Mark and their children live in Searsmont.
Reaching the semifinals entailed meeting a number of requirements. “We were all tasked in June with recording ourselves teaching a lesson in our classroom and writing a reflection on that stating what went well, what I’d change,” she said. The resulting 8-minute video could have only two cuts.
“The judges reviewed the videos and reflections and chose eight of us,” she said. “That was one of the best honors, because when you work with 5- and 6-year-olds, you get what you get … and it made me feel really good to be chosen based on that.”
Since then, Ray has participated with the other semifinalists in a presentations panel and portfolio event, delivered an 8-minute keynote speech on a topic of her choice, created a portfolio with a cover page, biography, resume and essay, and sat on a panel answering questions about educational equity, teacher leadership and educational policy.
Based on that round, the panel of judges were to choose four finalists, and their decision was expected this week.
Ray said she has been nominated before in the Teacher of the Year program, but this was the first time she opted in.
“I was a little bit naïve to the process when I was nominated,” she said. “But now, for any teacher in Waldo County who was nominated, I would recommend opting in. This has really connected me to why I’m in education. It’s really been an incredible experience.”