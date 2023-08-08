Education

Caitlin Ray

Caitlin Ray, Waldo County Teacher of the Year.

 Courtesy of Educate Maine

MORRILL – Gladys Weymouth Elementary School kindergarten teacher Caitlin Ray has moved up to the semifinals for 2024 Maine Teacher of the Year.

She was announced July 28 as one of eight semifinalists selected by an Educate Maine panel from a field of the 16 county Teachers of the Year for 2023. Ray is Waldo County’s 2023 Teacher of the Year.

Republican Journal assistant editor