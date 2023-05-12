Members of the Searsport District High School National Honor Society, which is involved in The Yellow Tulip Project for mental health awareness, are, front row, Adriana Lang and Grace Scharlacken; back row, Cole Ellis, Sebastian Krumbholz, Jenna Harriman, Baileigh Bagley and Bethany West. Photo by Symon Belisle
Yellow tulips begin to bloom in the Searsport District High School courtyard. Photo by Symon Belisle
A bed of yellow tulips planted in front of Searsport District High School to raise awareness and reduce the stigmas associated with mental health issues.
SEARSPORT — Mental Health is a topic that has been a struggle to bring up for many years. It’s just now getting to the point where people are more comfortable sharing what’s going on in their minds. The subject is surrounded with a lot of stigma even as it’s begun to be more talked about. The Yellow Tulip Project is a movement that aims to spread awareness and reduce those stigmas surrounding mental health. Searsport District High School is one of many schools across the country that is getting involved with this movement.
The Yellow Tulip Project was created by Julia Hansen in 2016, when she was still in high school. She was one of those students who kept their mental health hidden because of the stigma and silence on mental health. It took losing her two best friends at the age of 25 to suicide for her to find her voice.
Julia and her mother decided to build off their idea to create a space for youth to eradicate stigma, build community, and inspire productive conversations about how to combat the rising rates of suicide. The Yellow Tulip itself represents happiness and hope. It was the chosen symbol because it reminded Julia of her friends who loved the color yellow and the tulip flower. With this Yellow Tulip, another message they want to be spread is that even in the darkest places, hope is always there and suicide should never be an option.
What are some main causes for mental health issues in students? Well, there are many underlying causes that aren’t as noticeable as others like trauma and stress from childhood. Students might experience more of an academic and social stress with school, along with many other factors like too little or too much sleep, overworking, time scheduling, substance use, and so much more.
The highest suicide rates are seen among teenagers and young adults aged 10-35. Suicide is the third leading cause of death among teenagers, behind accidents and homicide.
On average, one person dies by suicide every 32 hours in the state of Maine. With a population of 1.372 million, that means 19.5% of deaths in Maine are through some form of suicide. From these statistics, we can see that suicide is a big issue in our state. Yet students all over are still afraid to open up about their own mental health struggles.
For most kids who experience mental health problems, the problems can also affect their physical health. Most teenagers get barely seven hours of sleep, while the normal amount this age group is supposed to get is 9 to10 hours of sleep. With schoolwork taking usually up to two to three hours, and then most teens having part-time jobs, it can be difficult for them to balance healthy sleep, work, and a social life on top. With most schools starting as early as 8 a.m., and most teenagers not falling asleep till 11 p.m., it makes it more difficult to do things like stay awake or concentrate.
Another strong aspect to mental health and suicide is school shootings. Maine being on the safer side with school shootings doesn’t hide the fact that the rest of the country faces these tragedies almost regularly. It’s seen through social media, news, and everywhere. And it affects everyone.
Having to watch someone lose their child when they were thought to be in a safe place is absolutely terrifying. Just in 2022, there were more school shootings than in any year since the 1999 Columbine shooting — there were 51 school shootings last year. That’s 140 total people killed or injured, 40 of those ending in death. Of those 40 deaths, 32 were children.
And just in these first few months this year, the U.S. has experienced 13 school shootings — 13 in the span of five months. That’s a lot to take in, especially for the kids who have to then return to the schools after witnessing their friends being killed. It impacts everyone.
The Yellow Tulip Project raises awareness by distributing yellow tulip bulbs and educational materials to schools and communities. Searsport District High School recently received some tulips along with fliers that have been put up all around the school. The tulips have also been planted in front of the school and in the school courtyard, in hopes that this symbol could brighten someone’s day. The school, along with the project, encourages people to seek help and provides resources for mental health support.
Some students in the high school have also been involved with this program. Cole Ellis and Ana Lang, both seniors from Searsport District High school, expressed their gratitude and hope for this project. When asked about what our school has done involving this project, Cole said, “Putting up posters, sharing our own personal stories, making sure people know that it’s OK to not be OK, and creating a safe environment for people to be open about their mental health struggles. It’s better to talk about it then hold that burden on your own.”
Ana said, “The National Honor Society members of this school are ambassadors through this program. We received emails on what we could implement at our school and how we can do that.” When asked what they hope to see as an outcome through partnering with this program, Ana said, “More students reaching out if they need it and hopefully helping decrease the suicides.”
Cole added, “Trying to bring light to the fact that mental health isn’t a joke, knowing that no matter what you say, somebody could be hurt by it.”
In a society where mental health is still stigmatized, The Yellow Tulip Project is making a difference. By spreading awareness and providing resources, they are helping to create a more supportive and understanding community. The project is a reminder that small acts of kindness and support can have a huge impact on those struggling with mental health issues. If you want to learn more about this project, go to The Yellow Tulip Project website and reach out to them.