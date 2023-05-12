Education

SEARSPORT — Mental Health is a topic that has been a struggle to bring up for many years. It’s just now getting to the point where people are more comfortable sharing what’s going on in their minds. The subject is surrounded with a lot of stigma even as it’s begun to be more talked about. The Yellow Tulip Project is a movement that aims to spread awareness and reduce those stigmas surrounding mental health. Searsport District High School is one of many schools across the country that is getting involved with this movement.

The Yellow Tulip Project was created by Julia Hansen in 2016, when she was still in high school. She was one of those students who kept their mental health hidden because of the stigma and silence on mental health. It took losing her two best friends at the age of 25 to suicide for her to find her voice.