SEARSPORT — This year, Regional School Unit 20 has had many amazing projects and activities involving students and staff. As much as we’d like to recognize every one of them, we can’t. However, we can recognize a few of the more recent projects and activities at our schools.
Searsport Middle and Elementary schools have a lot to offer.
SDMS teacher Anna Ramgren and her eighth graders attended the Windstorm competition at the University of Maine in Orono. Students created ocean wind turbine platforms to test in the giant wave tank at UMO.
The task was for students to design and build ocean wind turbine platform models. It’s an advanced engineering test, so they had to consider the buoyancy and the motion of the platform while it’s afloat.
Requirements for the model platform were that it needed to float, support the turbine, and be as stable as possible.
The project fits well with the middle school engineering and next generation science standards.
It’s a great opportunity for students transitioning to high school to think about what they want to study while being exposed to a college campus and college level resources.
Before the competition, students tested their models in borrowed janitor bins where they filled them with water and put their models in to see how they floated, and to asses the model’s stability.
Students also tested the inclination, tilting their models at a 15-degree angle and observing how it corrects itself. After their pre-tests, before the competition they tested their prototypes in the UMO wave and wind tank and got to see how their models performed.
“I’m hopeful that future students will be given the opportunity and the flexibility within the curriculum to experience projects like these as well,” said Ms. Ramgren.
Elementary school counselor Courtney Eastman, along with students from grades 3-5, recently competed in the Second Annual Klask tournament.
Klask is a game that was invented by Mikkel Bertelsen. Initially, Bertelsen made them for family and friends as Christmas presents. Klask became so popular it found its way into the commercial market.
Klask is similar to Air Hockey, but uses magnetism instead of air. It’s a two-player game and you win once you have a score of six points.
Searsport fifth grader Justin Ward won and was awarded a trophy and a metal crown.
“I believe this game is very beneficial for students to play, as it requires good hand-eye coordination, hyperfocus and perseverance. It is very fun to play but also challenging,” Mrs. Eastman said. “I am very pleased with the outcome as we had half our student body participate and they all enjoyed the challenge and camaraderie that goes along with playing games together.”
Searsport District High School announced the development and continuation of the Rethinking Responsive Education Ventures (RREV) grant, and that the elementary/middle school school would be included as part of the pilot program to increase student engagement through experiential learning. This greatly increases the reach of the program to encompass the district’s two schools.
The focus of the grant and collaboration will be the redevelopment of the elementary playground into a combined elementary/middle school, naturalized play course.
Once completed, the play course should have lots of interesting and unique play elements that aren’t your average jungle gym. By involving all of the districts schools, the hope is that the district will achieve a savings on the project and benefit from students and staff, from all of our schools, working together.
Their intent, specifically, is to improve school transitions and to make more events to look forward to between grades. For more information on the RREV grant, go to waldo.villagesoup.com (The Republican Journal online) and search “Outdoor classroom is just the beginning.”
Recognizing the work that RSU 20 has achieved and accomplished is important. Being such a small town, it’s hard to see our work get the recognition it deserves. Luckily, through communications like this space, and social media of all sorts, many of our events and activities are reaching a wider audience.