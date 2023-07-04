ATLANTA —Three local students won recognition at the SkillsUSA Championships here in June.
Georgiana Baker of Frankfort, a student at United Technologies Center in Bangor, was awarded the high school bronze medal in Criminal Justice.
Elijah Nelson and Max Downer, both students at Waldo County Technical Center, met a threshold score to earn Skill Point Certificates in Interactive Application and Video Game Development.
The three were among more than 6,000 students who competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers 1.79 million square feet, equivalent to 31 football fields or 41 acres.
A total of 1,250 gold, silver and bronze medals were presented to students on Friday night, June 23, at the SkillsUSA Awards Session. Many winners also received industry prizes, tools of their trade or scholarships. Skill Point Certificates were also awarded to the national medalists for meeting a threshold score in their event as an indicator of proficiency and workplace readiness. Students can add the certificate to their employment portfolio.
Students were invited to the event based on their outstanding state-level performance in career competitions held earlier this spring. At the SkillsUSA Championships, each student demonstrated their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in one of 110 hands-on competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking.
Industry leaders from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers. Industry support of the SkillsUSA Championships is valued at over $36 million in donated time, equipment, cash and material. More than 1,200 industry judges and technical committee members participated this year.
The SkillsUSA Championships event is held annually for students in middle school, high school or college/postsecondary programs as part of the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference. The national, nonprofit partnership of students, instructors and industry is a verified talent pipeline for America's skilled workforce that is working to help solve the skills gap.
