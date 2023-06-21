Education

WCTC students build dugouts for Palermo

WCTC Building Construction students sit atop a dugout they built for Palermo Consolidated School. They are, from left, Devon Rogers, Mount View senior; Saje Gilmore, SDHS senior; Joanna Wilson, SDHS senior; Kalli-Alexis Daley, Belfast junior; and Laithe Allen, SDHS senior. Photo Courtesy of Waldo County Technical Center

WALDO — Building Construction students from Waldo County Technical Center had the opportunity this year to use their carpentry skills to help another school.

Palermo Consolidated School needed two new dugouts for its baseball field. When Mark Bolster, WCTC Building Construction instructor, heard of the community-based project, thought it was a natural fit for the second-year students in his program.