WCTC students build dugouts for Palermo

WCTC Building Construction students sit atop a dugout they built for Palermo Consolidated School. They are, from left, Devon Rogers, Mount View senior; Saje Gilmore, SDHS senior; Joanna Wilson, SDHS senior; Kalli-Alexis Daley, Belfast junior; and Laithe Allen, SDHS senior. Photo Courtesy of Waldo County Technical Center
WALDO — Building Construction students from Waldo County Technical Center had the opportunity this year to use their carpentry skills to help another school.
Palermo Consolidated School needed two new dugouts for its baseball field. When Mark Bolster, WCTC Building Construction instructor, heard of the community-based project, thought it was a natural fit for the second-year students in his program.
While building the dugouts, students learned conventional framing, roofing, siding, rise over run, angles and how to build rafters. Students enjoyed the project so much that they agreed to come back after graduation to finish up the second dugout with Bolster.
Joanna Wilson, who recently graduated from Searsport District High School, said, “I really liked the roofing and installing the metal brackets to rafters because it was a challenge. I am very competitive with everything, even with a board. I am going to do it even if it is hard. I want to get it done. Time flies — it’s very entertaining because you’re always doing something here.”
Laithe Allen, another SDHS graduate who returned to help build the last dugout, said installing roofing shingles helped him get over his fear of heights.
Saje Gilmore, also a recent graduate from SDHS, said, “I liked the whole project. Building and framing is something I enjoy. I like hands-on work. That is why I’m here. It’s a great experience.”