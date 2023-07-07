ROCKLAND — The Worthington Scholarship Foundation has awarded scholarships to 639 new scholars this year. Worthington scholars are graduates of 98 high schools throughout 13 counties in Maine and are selected based on need and merit.
These 2023 graduates join the 844 current Worthington scholars who reflect the foundation’s vision to support the completion of post-secondary education in Maine.
“I see in each of these scholars the grit and determination to succeed” said Bev Worthington, co-founder of the Worthington Scholarship Foundation. “Our scholars were chosen because we know they have what it takes to complete college and we’re so excited to help them take that first step.”
Local Worthington Scholarship Honorees are Ecology Learning Center graduates Emily Palmer, Eastern Maine Community College; Jack Reader, University of Maine; and Maya Nelson, Southern Maine Community College;
Islesboro Central School graduates Jett Lindelof, Maine Maritime Academy; Dylan Frank, Maine Maritime Academy; and Alexander Watson, University of Maine;
Mount View High School graduates Kricket Thompson, Kennebec Valley Community College; Ivory Spaulding, Eastern Maine Community College; Emily Hodgdon, Husson University; Mikayla Berry, Eastern Maine Community College; Allyee Corson, University of Maine at Augusta; Tyson Downs, Eastern Maine Community College; Sydney Vogel, Eastern Maine Community College; Noah Cote, University of Maine; Sawyer Collins, Southern Maine Community College; and Tyler Russell, University of Maine;
Searsport District Middle School & High School graduates Ryker Tower, Husson University; Cole Ellis, Thomas College; Kallie Boutot, Eastern Maine Community College; Jenna Harriman, University of Maine; Laura Warman, Northern Maine Community College; Isabelle Campbell, Thomas College; Adriana Lang, Husson University; and Gage Ellis, Central Maine Community College; and
Belfast Area High School graduates Gabriella Genthner, Husson University; Holden Nichols, Maine Maritime Academy; Hannah King, Husson University; Kaitlyn Kelley, Northern Maine Community College; Madison Resh, Husson University; Gemma Bradney, University of Southern Maine; Olivia Lancaster, Eastern Maine Community College; Kayden Richards, Eastern Maine Community College; Kaylee Dodd, Eastern Maine Community College; Elijah Slaughter, University of Maine; Ezekiel Slaughter, University of Maine; Julia Chapman, Eastern Maine Community College; Tristan Bannister, Central Maine Community College; Maiara Rebordão, Bowdoin College; Brigham Graf, Maine Maritime Academy; Jackson Lapierre, University of Southern Maine; Jacqueline Batty, University of Southern Maine; Laney Sheafe, Eastern Maine Community College; Charlemagne Guzman, Eastern Maine Community College; Sydney Marriner, University of Maine; Izik Marriner, University of Maine; Macey Morse, University of Maine; Daniel Joy, University of Maine; Thomas Littlefield, University of Maine; Harley Sniger, Husson University; Liliana Christian, University of Maine; Kyle Payson, Kennebec Valley Community College; Naomi Bernice Agbuya, Eastern Maine Community College; Rachel Richards, Eastern Maine Community College; Kara Richards, Thomas College; Olivia Day, Husson University; Trinity Paquin, University of Maine at Farmington; Jacey Bock, Bates College; Griffin Curtis, Eastern Maine Community College; Montgomery Ford, Eastern Maine Community College; Oliver Tarbox, Eastern Maine Community College; Noah Allen, University of Maine; Alec Rolfe, University of Maine; Damon Neal, Central Maine Community College; Shane Stanhope, University of Maine; Brendan Coates, University of Maine; Mia Winslow, Husson University; and Michael Ham, Maine Maritime Academy.
In 2024, the Worthington Scholarship will be available to those who attend a public Maine high school and will attend Bates, Bowdoin, Colby, Husson, Maine Maritime Academy, Thomas, any campus of the University of Maine system, or any campus of the Maine Community College system.
“Through our scholarship, we aim to raise the aspirations of our scholars while providing them with the support needed to pursue a post-secondary degree,” said Julie Bourgoin, president of the Worthington Scholarship Foundation. “Our scholars are selecting colleges and universities in Maine where they will receive a world-class education and contribute to Maine's future.”
One of the foundation’s overarching goals is to resist the relocation of academics from Maine to other states where students could be at risk of incurring student loan debt beyond their means. “We hope this scholarship helps young people experience the benefits of attending college in Maine and have the financial support to do so,” Bourgoin said.
The Worthington Scholarship Foundation provides multi-year scholarships with values ranging from $6,000 to $17,000. Since 2010, more than $18 million has been granted to graduates of Maine high schools who attend partnering Maine colleges. The foundation aims to increase the accessibility of college by reducing financial barriers, to provide support for scholars to persist in college, and to help minimize the risk of incurring insurmountable student loan debt.
For more information, visit worthingtonscholars.org.