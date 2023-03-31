News

Lincolnville Select Board

The Lincolnville Select Board heard a resident's suggestions on ways to accommodate more affordable housing at its March 27 meeting. 

LINCOLNVILLE — It took the Lincolnville Select Board a little under 24 minutes to dispense with 15 agenda items at its March 27 meeting. At the end of the evening, they had heard a resident’s suggestion for possible solutions to housing, discussed recouping funding for special projects that will used to offset local taxes, and accepted a sizeable donation.

“Gold stars to you both for hanging out,” Select Board Chair Ladleah Dunn told the two audience members who attended the session.

