LINCOLNVILLE — It took the Lincolnville Select Board a little under 24 minutes to dispense with 15 agenda items at its March 27 meeting. At the end of the evening, they had heard a resident’s suggestion for possible solutions to housing, discussed recouping funding for special projects that will used to offset local taxes, and accepted a sizeable donation.
“Gold stars to you both for hanging out,” Select Board Chair Ladleah Dunn told the two audience members who attended the session.
Lincolnville resident Andy Young was one of those residents. Young addressed the board regarding the town’s minimum lot size requirement for construction.
Young referenced the recent housing bill, LD 2003, that passed in the state Legislature and said he’d been looking at the issue of housing in Lincolnville going back 25 years.
“The way our Land Use Ordinance is right now, you basically need 40,000 square feet for any type of dwelling, for each usage,” Young told the board. “Actually for a home occupancy you can double that.”
Young noted the previous comprehensive plan was ahead of its time in envisioning the town’s future.
“Our comprehensive plan from 2001 or 2002 looked ahead to a time when Lincolnville would have sewer districts,” Young said. “The Lincolnville sanitation district was in place and there was already talk of replacing that with a new one, which we’ve seen happen in the last couple years. The comp plan looked ahead to what would happen in areas that were sewered.”
Young encouraged the board to use provisions of the comprehensive to promote affordable housing.
“In areas where it requires 40,000 square feet,” Young said, “it calls for the ability to get down to 5,000 square feet.”
Young noted the description of the district was inhibited by what the Lincolnville Sanitation District provided. That has changed and Young recommended a possible solution.
“My suggestion, hope, recommendation is that the town begin following and implementing several parts of the comprehensive plan,” Young said. “I’m not sure we’ve done anything with our land use ordinances from (the previous comprehensive plan. “
He urged the board to take a look at the flexibility and foresight in the current comprehensive plan to create opportunities for affordable housing.
“As we begin to review, it would be good to look at things we haven’t implemented where things have changed, Young said. “We do have a sanitation and sewer district now. Certainly, things like that would help to ease the housing crisis.
"We have a lot of businesses at Lincolnville Beach that can’t find rentals. There are restaurants at Lincolnville Beach that are renting places in Belfast for entire crews, moving them back and forth. Something like this is going to give working-class families starter homes and places to live if we can make those recommendations.”
Young noted the current comprehensive plan allowed reducing lot size to as low as 20,000 square feet in Lincolnville Center. He also advocated for some flexibility in the land use ordinances to account for changing conditions, and added he’s willing to get involved.
“I’ll make myself available for a land-use committee,” Young told the board.
Town Administrator David Kinney updated the board on the use of funds appropriated for three projects at a January special town meeting.
Residents approved funding for heating and electrical repairs to the Town Office, repairing floats at Breezemere Park, and resurfacing tennis courts at Lincolnville Central School.
Kinney noted that repairs to Breezemere Park and the Town Office had been completed. He also noted the cost of these projects would fall below the funding approved by voters. The projects were paid for with American Rescue Act funds.
“When we’re done, we should have some small amounts of money left over,” Kinney said. “My recommendation to the board is that we have an article at the town meeting that says any money not spent on these projects will be used to reduce property taxes in the coming year.”
In other business, the board approved an abatement of $2,047.28 for Penobscot Bay LLC, correcting an assessment error.
Kinney reported that the bid for a culvert project on Townhouse Road has been awarded to Farley LLC, the low bidder, at $206,194.
At the close of the meeting, the Select Board gratefully accepted a generous donation from the town of Islesboro. In an email to The Republican Journal on March 29, Kinney explained the rationale behind the donation.
“The town of Islesboro has annually provided a donation to the town of Lincolnville to assist in offsetting a portion of the cost of running harbor operations (primarily the town pier),” Kinney said in his email. “When the facility was constructed (1991), the town of Islesboro generously contributed to the construction of the pier. The pier is used extensively by a number of Islesboro residents and businesses as an alternative to the [Maine State Ferry Service]. The donation is in addition to the fees that some users pay. This year the town of Islesboro contributed $15,000.”
The next meeting of the Lincolnville Select Board will be on April 10.