SURRY — Mere days after winter’s final snowstorm, elver season opened at noon March 22, but the tide was high for stringing fyke nets and the water cold from snow melt.
“It’s all about the water temperature,” Ellsworth elver fisherman Jeff Clarke said early on March 27. “The smaller brooks warm up faster and [the elvers] run sooner.”
Clarke was at the Surry public landing, watching fresh river water rush through his nets where the Union River meets Patten Stream. He has nets up the river in Ellsworth, too, he said, but won’t tell which spot yields a greater haul.
The hottest spots to catch elvers is information prized and kept secret, “but the secret’s out,” Clarke laughed. “Everyone has their own techniques, things that work in some places and not in others.”
Competition to string elver nets can be tough. Fishermen lucky enough to hold one of the 425 elver fishing licenses issued in Maine can earn upward of $2,000 per pound for their catch. And, with a quota of 9,688 pounds and no shortage of elvers, there is good money to be made in often just a week or two.
Stockton Springs elver fisherman Mel Grant said the Union River elver runs are so strong that he doesn’t bother stringing nets on the Penobscot River.
“The Penobscot’s phenomenal, but we’ve been getting our quotas so fast, we don’t need to set up there,” he said. “Some places move faster than others; you figure it out.”
Grant has held on to his elver license since 1993, when a pound netted around $50. But in these big money elver days, he still keeps cool.
“I lay back, I don’t fight for a spot,” he said, sharing a morning coffee with Clarke. “Last year, I took the spot no one wanted, and I kept it this year.”
Prized for their flavor, elvers are flown to China, Japan and other Asian countries where they are grown to harvest size. Maine and South Carolina are the only states where one can legally catch elvers.
Elvers are most active at night, with fishermen dipping or emptying nets by the light of lanterns while balancing on rocks on creek and riverbanks. But Monday morning in Surry, the usually empty parking lot held a half dozen trucks — and a unique elver washing operation.
“We’re going to try to patent it,” said Chris Roy of Old Town. With a couple of buckets, a hose and a bag net, he and Amber Roy keep the water flowing as they grab the tiny, nearly transparent eels.
“It’s an eel sluice,” he said. “This is a little prototype. We’re trying to make it a one-man job.”
That’s important because by law only a licensed elver fisherman can empty a fyke net, a provision that the industry would like to change, although crew members could help with all other fyke net fishing activities. In Augusta, the Marine Resources Committee voted March 16 in favor of a bill that would allow crew members to empty nets in the presence of an elver license holder. It now goes before the House and Senate.
A second bill would allow a licensed elver fisherman to fish and sell the quotas of another license holder. The Marine Resources Committee has yet to take up this piece of proposed legislation.
The elver season ends on June 7 unless but most fisherman make their quota well before then.