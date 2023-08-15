Environment

ABCD's Sarah Kirn, Misty Mallar, Brenda Harrington

The All of Belfast Climate Dialogues team, from left, Sarah Kirn, Misty Mallar and librarian Brenda Harrington. ABCD is a project of Belfast Free Library.

 Photo courtesy of Belfast Free Library

BELFAST — On Tuesday, Aug. 29, the community is invited to join the All of Belfast Climate Dialogues team — Sarah Kirn, Misty Mallar and librarian Brenda Harrington — as they recap and celebrate their efforts of the past three years to engage the community in conversations about climate resiliency.

The event will take place in Abbott Room of Belfast Free Library with a reception with light refreshments from 5 to 5:45 p.m., followed by a presentation and conversation until 7 p.m.