BELFAST — On Tuesday, Aug. 29, the community is invited to join the All of Belfast Climate Dialogues team — Sarah Kirn, Misty Mallar and librarian Brenda Harrington — as they recap and celebrate their efforts of the past three years to engage the community in conversations about climate resiliency.
The event will take place in Abbott Room of Belfast Free Library with a reception with light refreshments from 5 to 5:45 p.m., followed by a presentation and conversation until 7 p.m.
In 2020, Belfast Free Library won a grant from the Institute for Museum and Library Services for the All of Belfast Climate Dialogues, a Community Memory project. The grant was to develop educational programs and facilitate conversations among a broad cross-section of the Belfast community about climate change.
Part of the grant was to create an archive of Belfast area residents’ observations, concerns and hopes about climate change impacts in our region.
To accomplish this, the ABCD project designed informative web pages and hosted a series of educational programs on climate change. From 2020 to 2023, ABCD held over 40 educational programs and community climate conversations. They can be found in the YouTube ABCD playlist, event summaries, and in the ABCD archive. A tour of all of the archived resources on the website will be included in the presentation Aug. 29.
Although funding for the ABCD grant ends this month, the library will continue offering educational programs on the climate crisis and will serve as a resource for climate change topics and issues.