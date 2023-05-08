Environment

BOSTON – New England Aquarium scientists are sharing breathtaking aerial survey images from the first and only marine national monument in the U.S. Atlantic Ocean, days ahead of a congressional hearing focused on ocean protections.

The scientists flew above Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument on April 21, capturing the biodiversity hotspot 150 miles off the coast of Cape Cod. The area features three underwater canyons deeper than the Grand Canyon and four seamounts (extinct volcanoes) that rise higher than any mountain east of the Rockies. During the flight, Aquarium researchers sighted two endangered sperm whales, two fin whales, and hundreds of dolphins. They also documented dozens of ocean sunfish and several basking sharks during the five-hour flight, as well as two True’s beaked whales — an infrequently seen species.