Edge of Sears Island

Picturesque Sears Island is being eyed for a massive wind energy assembly and fabrication facility.

Environmentalists are decrying a year-long process meant to gather public feedback on where to build a deepwater offshore wind port, calling it a “charade.”

They say state officials failed to adequately engage the public or tribal communities and effectively decided where to construct the port long before the process began.