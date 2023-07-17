Environment

ORRINGTON — A public meeting will be held Wednesday, July 19, for those interested in initial plans to address mercury-contaminated sediment and accelerate the natural recovery of the Penobscot River Estuary.

Greenfield Penobscot Estuary Remediation Trust LLC, the trustee implementing court-ordered remedial actions, is holding the community meeting and a drop-in information session at the Orrington Town Hall Annex, 1 Municipal Way.

Penobscot map of proposed capping areas

Penobscot map of proposed capping areas shows intertidal flats (blue) in coves and other areas between Orrington and North Bucksport that are currently being evaluated for capping.
Penobscot photo of intertidal flat

Penobscot photo of intertidal flat shows the exposed surface of an intertidal flat at low tide.