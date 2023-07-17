ORRINGTON — A public meeting will be held Wednesday, July 19, for those interested in initial plans to address mercury-contaminated sediment and accelerate the natural recovery of the Penobscot River Estuary.
Greenfield Penobscot Estuary Remediation Trust LLC, the trustee implementing court-ordered remedial actions, is holding the community meeting and a drop-in information session at the Orrington Town Hall Annex, 1 Municipal Way.
Ac
cording to a press release from Greenfield, initial plans focus on capping the mercury-contaminated intertidal flats of the Penobscot River Estuary in Orrington Reach, between Orrington and North Bucksport.
A drop-in session will run from 2 to 5 p.m. to talk one-on-one with Greenfield’s Managing Principal Cynthia Brooks and Program Manager Lauri Gorton and ask questions.
A community meeting will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. with a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer segment.
Topics will include:
Overview of Consent Decree – The decree outlines cleanup plans for the mercury contamination, including capping and removing contaminated sediments and the long-term monitoring of fish, birds, water, sediment, and organisms in sediment.
Thin layer cap – Greenfield has begun evaluating the feasibility and design for capping 130 acres of contaminated intertidal flats and is preparing to seek permits for the capping.
Requests to access intertidal flats – Greenfield is requesting the permission of landowners to collect sediment samples and survey wetlands near proposed capping areas as part of the cap design evaluations and the development of information required for permitting.
Light refreshments will be provided.
Background
In 2022, a U.S. District Court judge in Maine approved a Consent Decree requiring Mallinckrodt US LLC to pay at least $187 million (and possibly an additional $80 million) to remediate mercury contamination in the Penobscot River Estuary.
Under the Consent Decree, two trusts were created to accelerate recovery of Maine’s largest river and provide meaningful and lasting benefit for the surrounding communities and environment — the Penobscot Estuary Mercury Remediation Trust and the Penobscot Estuary Beneficial Environmental Projects Trust. For more information, visit penobscotriverremediation.com/settlementoverview.
The Trustee
Greenfield Environmental Trust Group Inc. was court-appointed to serve as the independent trustee of the Remediation and the Project trusts. (For more information, visit https://greenfieldenvironmental.com/getg-trusts/penobscot-trusts.) Greenfield has more than 30 years of experience serving as a court-approved environmental response and custodial trustee managing complex environmental cleanups around the country.