BELFAST — The weekend began with An Evening By the Bay at United Farmers Market of Maine. This event featured a live auction with this year’s proceeds benefiting the Regional School Unit 71 and 20 Kids Clothes Closets.
Saturday dawned with clear skies, brilliant sunshine, and a raft of nautical activities. First up, however, was breakfast and exercise at the pancake breakfast and 5K Bug Run.
The National Boatbuilding Challenge was the featured event on Aug. 19. Two-person teams competed against each other to build a 12-foot skiff within a four-hour time frame. Once completed, the skiffs were judged and then teams competed in a relay race off the beach at Steamboat Landing.
Come Boating! offered a regatta on Aug. 29 with rowing crews competing along a 4-mile race course in Belfast Bay.
There were plenty of activities for the kids. Cornhole, face painting and sidewalk chalk were popular. This year, organizers added a puppet show and an open-to-all Pinewood Derby at the Boathouse.
On Sunday, Aug. 20, under threatening, gray clouds, participants in the 2023 Cardboard Boat Challenge lugged their vessels down to the water’s edge.
Down below the Belfast Boathouse, spectators cheered as young and old mariners alike climbed into boats made from cardboard and duct tape in preparation for the race. Watchers were asked to make room as they crowded around long silver canoes, short boxy tubs and one dragon-headed ship.
Every year, Belfast Harbor Fest challenges anyone willing to craft a boat out of cardboard and race out into the harbor, past a buoy and back. Divisions are split among children, adults and organizations, and awards are given for crowd favorites and “Most Fantastic Sinking.” The race is separated into heats, so that only two boats compete at a time.
Some sailors were more successful than others. A couple of vessels only made it 10 feet before tipping over, sinking, or coming apart. Some floated out around the bay in a rudderless, wandering fashion, taking their time and enjoying the ride. Some, however, zipped to the buoy and back, making those watching wonder if cardboard could indeed be the optimal ship-building material.
The winners were as follows: For the kid’s division, 3 Musketeers; the adult’s division, Peapod? II; and the organization and business division, the B.G.C. Hydroponic. Belfast Garden Club’s Hydroponic also won the “Crowd Favorite” category, and the winners of the “Submarine Award,” or, most fantastic sinking, were Coast Guard Submarine and Ragland.
The weekend featured tours, boat gear swaps, plenty of great food and lots of great music. One local couple even decided to hold their wedding amidst the reverie.