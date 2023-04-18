BELFAST — Amy Bradford is many things.
The newly minted Belfast finance director is family-oriented, fiercely loyal, a tireless worker, and hyper-competitive. This last quality has helped shape much of her life.
Bradford is also somewhat of an anomaly, a throwback to a time when young people were born, raised and returned to their communities to work and raise families of their own.
The Belfast City Council appointed her finance director at its meeting April 4. Bradford had previously served in the City Clerk's Office for the past eight years.
“She is the right person, at the right time, in the right place,” Councilor Mary Mortier said during the meeting.
Bradford told The Journal, “I was humbled, grateful, that she said that. I think the jobs I’ve held have prepared me well for this opportunity.”
Bradford’s life and career path represent a fascination with numbers, and an understanding of community service and the importance of teamwork.
Born and raised in Belfast, Bradford spent much of her youth in competition. Her dad’s passing lit a fire in her competitive nature. As a coping mechanism, Bradford said, she turned to competition. Bradford ran cross country and track and played basketball for Belfast Area High School.
“After my dad passed, it was the thing that kept me going,” Bradford said. “I’m a super-competitive person — in everything I do.”
That competitive fire helped Bradford win the state championship in the 300-meter hurdles, a victory that helped BAHS to a state track title. She also took up the pole vault and set several state records.
Bradford had hoped to attend the University of Maine in Orono after high school, but chose to stay with her mom after her father’s passing.
When her mom accepted a long-haul trucking gig, Bradford started looking around for a full-time job. She found one as a line cook for the former Dos Amigos restaurant in Northport and worked there for seven years.
Long work weeks at the restaurant forced her to entertain a change. While still working at Dos Amigos, she took a part-time position as a court reporter for the district courts in 2005. She worked child cases in Rockland, Belfast and Ellsworth, while shuttling back to the restaurant to cook.
“I was working 80 hours a week,” Bradford said. “It wears you down. I was still looking for something more long-term.”
A one-year stint at State Farm Insurance led to another opportunity. Part of Bradford’s job with State Farm was to take deposits to Downeast Credit Union.
“I knew everyone at Downeast,” Bradford said. “They reached out and told me they had some openings. I love numbers, and I knew I’d love banking.”
Turns out she did love banking, and banking clearly loved her. Starting as a teller in 2006, Bradford became a senior teller and loan officer a year after that. She was named branch manager in 2008.
She remained with Downeast for seven years.
“I learned so much there,” she said of her experience with Downeast. “Great people to work with, great team. But I was young and I wanted to see what else was out there.”
She discovered an opening in the Belfast City Clerk’s Office. At first her inexperience with city government almost forced her to pass on the job, but looking more closely at the job description, she considered her qualifications.
“Everything they wanted,” she said, “was something I had a lot of experience in [over] the last seven years.”
Bradford got the job in 2015, and her concern about inexperience faded.
“I thought, let’s figure this out.”
That has worked out well for Bradford and the city. Bradford and former city Treasurer Theresa Butler brought forward several initiatives that helped the office run more effectively and efficiently. She is proud of the team she built there.
“I worked for eight years to have that Clerk’s Office be what it is today,” Bradford said. “When you work really hard at something, you want to see it through. Sometimes it’s hard to let go.”
Her new position includes a team she’s familiar with.
“I know everyone,” she said. “They are all familiar with my work ethic and they know I’ll be there for them. I consider them family. I consider Belfast part of my family.”
Bradford does have her own family. She lives in Belmont with her husband Kyle and their three children, Carter, Emma and Noah. These days much of her free time is taken up chasing her kids and coaching youth and high school sports.
“I love sports,” Bradford said. “I like competition, overcoming adversity and working together as a team. I’ve learned in life that you can be uncomfortable with something and still succeed.”